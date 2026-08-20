Manchester United have woken up in the transfer market but the fans want more. Should it start with selling Bruno Fernandes?

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Man Utd should sell Bruno now…

I like the way INEOS are moving. We now have ball-playing midfielders who can escape pressure and break lines in Mainoo and Tielemans, alongside Santos and Baleba, who can break up play without treating the ball like a live grenade. We have also avoided wasting huge fees on overrated “Premier League-proven” players despite pressure from former players and YouTube complainers such as Goldbridge and Flex. All of that is fantastic.

My hope is that INEOS continue ignoring the loudest voices in the media and online and make the difficult decisions required for the greater good of the team. For me, that means three things:

1. Sell Bruno

Yes, Bruno Fernandes has been our best signing since Sir Alex retired. However, if Carrick wants a team built around possession, control and spreading the creative responsibility across the side, Bruno may not fit.

Bruno is exceptional at playing the early, high-risk pass and launching quick counterattacks. We have spent years building around that style, and it has not produced a team capable of consistently controlling and winning games. Top teams can counterattack, but they also dominate possession and dictate the tempo.

This is not an attack on Bruno. It is precisely because he remains so highly valued that we should sell now. Giving him another pay rise and a long contract could end up handcuffing Carrick to the previous style of play. Grow a backbone, let the diehards complain and sell him while his value remains high.

2. Do not make Maguire a starter

If we want to play on the front foot with a high defensive line, Maguire cannot be a regular starter. His lack of recovery pace forces the entire team to defend more cautiously and sit deeper.

He is a useful squad player and an excellent option to bring on when we are chasing a goal and need an aerial threat. However, we should bite the bullet and buy Murillo from Nottingham Forest. His mobility and ability on the ball would completely change the dynamic of the defence.

3. Try to get Rodrygo on loan

If Rodrygo is genuinely surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, United should attempt to sign him on loan. Give him the right wing and a consistent run of games, and he could become our game-breaker.

I think we can manage for another year without spending heavily on another striker or a first-choice left-back. If possible, bring in a cheaper, attack-minded left-back as cover. The priority should be adding an elite match-winner.

Mbeumo is as composed in front of goal as almost anyone in the Premier League outside Haaland, and I think he and Sesko can carry the central scoring burden for now.

Those are my two cents. The club should build the team Carrick needs—not the one that will receive the most likes from the media and YouTube crowd.

Mike

READ: Man Utd stagnation in defence highlighted as Arsenal provide evolution blueprint

Enjoying this Man Utd stealth approach

So for the third time this summer, United have pulled a rabbit from a hat and put egg on the faces of pretty much every ITK and red top guff merchant who’s been speculating about their transfer strategy over the past couple of months.

As a fan of the club, I’ve become accustomed to the off-season being a far more trying time to support my team than when the actual football is being played. Daily rumours and counter-rumours, all sorts of bids being mooted, saga after saga playing out in a level of coverage that goes several steps beyond overkill. The more invested you are in the subject matter, the more exhausting the process becomes.

To be clear, the quantity of bullsh*t being spouted has not receded this year at all. But in a hilarious twist, United seem happy to use the media’s noise as a smokescreen instead of a sounding board. In the Woodward era, the online clamour for high-profile signings was almost a barometer for where the execs thought the money should go.

INEOS are by no means a perfect antidote to that nonsense, and some of Sir Jim’s archetypal billionaire missteps have been tough to stomach. But I don’t think there can be any doubt that there’s a team of people involved in transfers who, importantly, know what a sh*t show looks like in both business and football terms. Backing off Baleba last summer, and going back in now when there’s a suitable deal to be done, is a world away from our recent past.

They’ve given the right attention to the forward, midfield and goalkeeping lines over the past 18 months, with priority now shifting to specialist areas like left-back. We may not win anything this season, and Carrick may not be the man for the long-term job of restoring the club to the pinnacle, but there’s finally some squad building going on to ensure that there are pieces on the board for the manager to play a competitive game with.

Keith Reilly

READ: Man Utd set to mock our predictions if they sign Baleba to complete their midfield

…Manchester United fans should be more excited about the signing of Carlos Baleba.

He may not be Rodri and, let’s be honest, every team in the universe could use a Rodri, but Baleba looks capable of adding some much needed steel to United’s midfield. And we all know that, to compete at the top of the Premier League these days, you need an engine room that can really drive the team.

You get the sense that, if Carrick had complete freedom, he would overhaul the midfield and defence. But perhaps the powers that be are understandably reluctant to give him everything he wants before he’s had the chance to prove himself. Fair enough. In the meantime, he’s using the resources available to address what has arguably been United’s biggest blind spot since Fergie.

I, for one, am excited. Hopefully, these new arrivals can take some of the creative burden off Fernandes while giving United’s attack a stronger platform to work from. And could this finally be the season Šeško really takes off?

Of course, this could all be misplaced optimism. It might backfire spectacularly. Perhaps that’s exactly why United fans are still reluctant to celebrate too soon.

Still, what’s the harm in a little optimism?

Bring on Hull City!

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Cautiously Deluded)

How far could Arsenal fall?

I read John Nicholson’s piece on who will win the league this year with interest. He made some valid, well-argued points and concluded that

“there should be nothing to stop (Arsenal). Except their mentality and Michael Carrick”

Then I read the F365 2026/27 predictions and see that after Man U in 1st, JN predicts Chelsea 2nd, Man City 3rd and Villa 4th. Literally every other F365 writer has Arsenal winning the league and Nicholson has then 5th, between Villa and Leeds?! That’s quite the bottle job and surely warrants at least a comment to back up this left-field view, if not another entire article?

Mitch

How Arsenal could come unstuck

So, perusing the wonderful F365 predictions today I was absolutely flabbergasted to see Arsenal listed as 9 out of 10’s pick for the title… well, not really, that ratio is probably about fair, however all rubbish unfunny jokes aside, I was surprised no mention of the real thing that might hamper Arsenal this year.

See, everyone’s all keen to mention that Arsenal have got “the monkey off their back” but, this is the year of our gourd 2026 and we all know that the football media, the football masses, and the Vicar of Dibley are as fickle as they come and no winning 25/26 Premier League will matter in people’s minds should Arsenal not coast to title number 2 in two years and so no pressure is really off. Heck, this is a team for whom not winning all 3 domestic cups has already been mentioned BTL as a bottle job. I think it was Herr Bad Wolf who in May, post Arsenal title celebration, stated that the pressure isn’t lifted from them, and I’m actually slightly inclined to agree.

…but… that’s small fry.

Where I believe Arsenal could REALLY get unstuck in the Premier League (shouldn’t, of course, but absolutely could) is the back 9, when Arteta (and probably many players) get a touch complacent that the league is the “achieved” one, and continuing their UCL trend from QF to SF to RU to W, is where it’s at for them. See, over two legs and in a final, this Arsenal squad, well put together, and well paid for, should genuinely have a shout of stopping PSG’s three-peat (sorry.) but that doesn’t happen in isolation and aswell as the general good fortune needed for all things to run smoothly, there is the balance of trying to play Saka in every single competition for 95+ minutes a game.

Looking at 2025/26, I see in late April/early May, Arsenal played a relatively beatable Atletico in a well earned but hard two-legged Semi (should see a doctor for that, hey oh!), all around home fixtures with Newcastle and Fulham, and (that game) away at West Ham. That game against West Ham, needing a huge stroke of (fair)luck to come through

Looking at 2026/27 if all was in line, even an “easier” UCL fixture at the same time appears to be around an away trip to Bournemouth, home to their next door neighbours, and away at Leeds.

Now, this is an Arsenal side that coasted against a non-entity Spurs last year, and they were the only team to make a relatively strong Leeds season look like a newly promoted team, but imagine the utter diamond-testing pressure of those three league fixtures if they’re “only” 7 points clear when they go to Bournemouth (a team they’ve lost 3 of their last 4 against) and lose, around a two-legged Semi-Final with Real, Bayern or PSG.

There’s not really an “excuse” for that of course – that’s literally the pain teams have to overcome TO win titles and European Cups, especially together, but it is a certain problem I don’t think many are considering in talk of an “easy” title for Arsenal.

ATL or BTL, love you always,

Harold Ewout Hooler

On Arsenal transfers and more

I just wanted to share some of my (admittedly biased) thoughts about our transfer activity this summer.

Firstly, Vini Jr. being in conversation with us, albeit as a pawn to help his contract negotiations, was a win-win, as far as I’m concerned. Best case was signing him, but the worst case was sending a strong message of intent across world football. Equally important was the message it sent directly to Real Madrid, and Mourinho, in particular.

We are ensuring we can compete against them and all the other traditional big sides in the Champions League. Not only that, but making Real Madrid pay significantly higher wages to Vini from now on has the capacity to unsettle the squad hierarchy. This is something Mourinho has struggled with at Real previously, so was there a calculation involved?

Secondly, our (lack of a) pursuit of an alternative winger is curious. I imagine a more serious fire sale of fringe players might have occurred had Vini succeeded, resulting in a stalemate now while we assess options. I believe we are pursuing Barcola, but I’m not convinced unless the money from sales of Martinelli, Jesus, and maybe Nwaneri is confirmed. Same goes for Alvarez. But I can’t see that happening since his eyes are firmly set on Barca. Not that they can afford him.

Lastly, Kroupi is the player I can’t understand why we aren’t looking at more seriously. Surely he’s there for the taking?

This season is nearly upon us, and I can’t wait. I’m confident we’ll do it again, but I don’t think it will be quite as clear-cut as everyone is saying in the predictions. I don’t think Chelsea or City will be contending. I do think Villa and Man United will be the closest contenders. Emery is a quality manager, and there must be a reason why the decent players who are leaving are leaving. Mind you, I think selling Tielemans was odd and will massively help United. Their squad is looking quietly decent now, particularly if Rashford returns with fresh impetus. Liverpool will ruin their new manager, who I liked at Bournemouth.

JazGooner

Villa Ice

I was predicting Villa to get a Champions League spot again. I’d very much like to revise that prediction please. They’ll need an ice-breaker in the changing rooms before the Brighton game to introduce themselves to each other.

I’ll happily take top half. Not sure that’s a great move for Konsa.

Gary AVFC, Oxford (Emi surely will leave too. Watkins has to stay. Please.)

Worried about Forest

With Awoniyi leaving and Kalimuendo probably never coming back from Germany we just have Chris Woods and Igor Jesus up front. Chris Woods is 34 coming off a horrible knee injury and Jesus only got 6 goals last year so I worry about where the goals will come from although I am hoping Woods proves 24-25 wasn’t a fluke and scores 20 goals again.

If Forest play 2-up front with Woods being 1,91 meters tall and Jesus being 1.79m is that a big enough size difference for them to be a classic ‘do a job in League 1’ big-man and small-man combo?

Gary, Guadalajara

Why don’t Newcastle develop local players?

Bored on a train and with sketchy Wi-Fi so thought I’d chip in on Newcastle debate.

One thing that doesn’t seem to have been mentioned much is that Newcastle as a club are placed in a prime location for young players, but very few seem to come through at the club?

If I was building an all time XI for my club (almost just typed United but remembered that Ed Quoththeraven got wierdly annoyed by it at some point), then I would say Charlton and Robson, both from the NE, would be strong shouts to get in. Just off the top of my head I could think of Bruce and Carrick as well. That is 4 players, 3 of whom won titles, 2 enjoyed success in Europe, 1 World Cup winner – the list goes on. I’m sure there are notable players I’m forgetting as well.

Just in my lifetime, I’d also go with Shearer, who Newcastle had to pay a world record fee to sign, and Gazza as also from the North East (I think both might have even played for Wallsend, which I think is fairly renowned for producing future professionals?), while Anderson could be an England regular for the next decade. My point is that Newcastle have an enviable talent pool but just don’t seem to actually tap into it.

My question is why? As much as I hate City, they have absolutely maximised their Academy – United used to do the same. So is there a genuine issue as to why Newcastle aren’t consistently sourcing local talent?

Jack (new season is finally here!) Manchester