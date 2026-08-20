Liverpool accelerate move for £78m Curtis Jones replacement to unleash midfield pairing

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Adam Wharton as a replacement for Inter Milan-bound Curtis Jones, but it will likely cost them in the region of £78million.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that Inter Milan have a verbal agreement in place with the Reds to sign Jones for a fee totalling €35million (£30m).

The England international will become the fifth player to depart Liverpool this summer, although he will be the first to complete a permanent exit after a number of high-profile free transfer departures.

Jones’ move will leave new Anfield chief Andoni Iraola a little light on central midfield options ahead of the new campaign, despite the club being prepared to give highly-rated youngster Trey Nyoni more opportunities to shine going forward.

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To that end, it’s now being reported that Liverpool have accelerated their efforts to bring Crystal Palace star Wharton to Merseyside, as they look to beat the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid to the England international’s signature.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with a switch to Merseyside and is ready to take the next step in his career, having excelled at Selhurst Park since his £18m move from Blackburn back in February 2024.

And now a report in the Daily Mirror states that Iraola has given the green light for a raid on Palace to land Wharton as his new defensive midfield pivot, in a move that would allow Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to operate in more advanced roles.

Wharton price tag cheap in comparison

While Palace are holding out for around £78m for the England midfielder, it’s worth considering the value for money that could actually represent.

£78m for a 22-year-old full international with three years remaining on his contract is not that exorbitant, when taken into context of the money splashed out on his Three Lions teammates Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon this summer.

His ability to break up play, coupled with his outstanding passing range would give Iraola an immediate upgrade over Jones, whose 16-year association with the club is poised to come to an end.

Bringing in Wharton would also give the Reds a strong nucleus of young talent to build around for years to come on Merseyside.

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Indeed, Hugo Ekitike is still only 24, summer signing Jeremy Jacquet is 21, Giovanni Leoni is 19, Florian Wirtz and Victor Munoz are both 23, while Nyoni and Rio Ngumhoa are also in their teens.

Iraola’s men get their Premier League campaign underway on Sunday when they head to Newcastle United.