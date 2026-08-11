Paul Scholes in the stands at the Etihad.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told his former club to sign Cristian Romero and Adam Wharton this summer.

So far this summer, Man Utd have brought in four new signings, having landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson.

The Red Devils have also been working on exits, while they could still make two/three more signings before this transfer window closes.

It has been reported that Michael Carrick‘s side are keen to sign a third new midfielder, while they could also recruit a left-back, winger and/or striker.

But Scholes also thinks Man Utd need to sign a new centre-back and he has encouraged them to sign Romero after it emerged that Arsenal were challenging Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for him.

“I think they sorted out the forward areas last summer but I think they probably need two centre backs,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

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“You might laugh at this and I might get stick for this, but I would go and sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham.

“I know he’s a nutter, I know he’s got disciplinary issues, but he can be a very good centre half and someone that Michael Carrick could really calm down.

“They’re talking about 30 or 40 million quid for a player who has been centre half in a World Cup final.

“I know he’s got disciplinary issues but I would go and get him. I think they’re desperate for a centre-back, the current ones aren’t good enough.”

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Adam Wharton “looks perfect to me”

Scholes has also revealed that he wanted Man Utd to sign Sandro Tonali before he joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer in a deal worth around £100m.

As an alternative, Scholes thinks Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton would be “perfect” for the Red Devils.

“I can’t believe they’re not trying to buy Adam Wharton,” Scholes added.

“Sandro Tonali would have been my first-choice but with him gone now, Adam Wharton looks perfect to me.”

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And one of Scholes’ former Man Utd teammates, ex-Red Devils defender Wes Brown, also thinks the Premier League giants should move for Wharton to replace Casemiro.

“Manchester United should be looking to sign Adam Wharton in the summer, he’d be a brilliant replacement for Casemiro. I love him as a player, and he deserves a move at this point of his career,” Brown told Bet Wright.

“Casemiro has had an excellent season and has been a great servant to the club. The fans love him, but when your time comes, you respect that and you leave. I’m sure he will carry on doing an excellent job elsewhere, but I’d be looking at Wharton as an ideal replacement.

“You’d have the benefit of Wharton knowing the Premier League and playing for his country. I know he would cost a lot of money, but he would be the man for me.”