Premier League predictions keep rolling in and there are some people that think Arsenal will go the way of Liverpool.

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Why Arsenal will struggle like Liverpool this season

I’m not usually a fan of blowing one’s own trumpet, but on this occasion you must forgive me.

This time last season I got lambasted by the Scousers for a mailbox prediction of the top 5 to be ‘City, Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Villa (although not necessarily in that order)’. Perhaps rightly so, as they were the champions at that stage, but you have to go with your gut and my gut said Slot was wearing the emperor’s new clothes. It was extremely funny to watch them splurge vast sums of money and toil, only just scraping CL football.

Along the same lines, I’m predicting Arsenal to struggle to repeat last season’s title win. In fact, I’m going to go crystal balls out and say they will end up 4th or 5th, only getting CL football because other teams aren’t quite ready to challenge for CL spots.

There is surely no chance they’ll get the same fair winds – no denying they were the best team, but also they got a lot of lucky calls go their way (poor Bayindir was never the same after being assaulted on that fateful August day, the streets won’t forget). This is assuming of course that the officiating improves and puts an end to all that wrestling and blocking during set-pieces. If not, then coaches should look to basketball and start using their pick and roll plays, surprised if they haven’t already.

Spurs and Chelsea have a great opportunity to be up there, given no European football and yet still outlaying notable expenditures. Although, I’m not yet convinced by either manager – De Zerbi is a powder keg and Alonso could be damaged goods after Madrid. But if any team suits what looks to be Alonso’s favoured 3 at the back it’s Chelsea (oh Ruby), so I’ll say they could do ok.

City could be anything. Metaphorical muscle memory might play a part this season, but nothing I saw from his time at Chelsea leads me to believe this is a new dawn of City dominance under Maresca. I’m already thinking about a meme involving Peter Parker, glasses, Pep and Enzo.

As for Utd, I am just hoping we get a good start and see where we end up. Some days I look at our squad and think that it’s pretty good, other days I fear we are one or two injuries away from disaster in certain positions. Days in between those I don’t even look at our squad at all. Tielemans was a fantastic signing though, and the boy Santos looks a steal. I’m cautiously optimistic and that’s all I am saying for now (don’t do it, don’t you f**king dare say it).

In summary, top 5 (and not necessarily in this order but hopefully is) to be Utd, Chelsea, City, Arsenal and….let’s go Brighton for a bit of fun.

Garey (pizza slices thrown) Vance, MUFC

READ: Ranking the Big Six midfields after Bruno Guimaraes Arsenal move

Why Rashford to Arsenal makes sense

Just realized Bruno G has a tendency to shoot (and score) direct from corners.

When they said Arteta needed to add another dimension to his ‘reliance on set pieces’, I don’t think this is what they had in mind.

Lol, imagine the haramball brigade if he pulls off even one of those this season?

Also with Bruno’s passing ability, having Rashford running into space with ball ahead of him down the left is getting even more appealing. Rather than 100m on 2nd/3rd choice players, I say pay United the £40m fee, offer Rashford a 200k per week contract, and pay him a 5-10m signing on fee to cover the diff of his 325k pw contract at Manu for next 2 years. I would take Rashford for 50m. Just like Bruno there is a player there with skillset Arsenal squad doesn’t currently have.

He can be the extra CF as well if we let Jesus leave, again a very diff profile to Vik, Kai and Merino.

And with the money saved Arteta can go bid for Konsa.

Hats

Ignition

Was interesting to read that Mikel Arteta thinks that Bruno Guimaraes can ‘ignite something different in us’

Maybe that means they’ll start playing some enjoyable football for a change.

Oh, by the way, I’d rather have Antony back at United rather than Marcus Rashford.

Ant MUFC

Arsenal cannot sign attackers…

I understand from your recent article entitled ‘Another massive Arsenal transfer collapses as rejection list rises to five’, that the Gooners are struggling somewhat to attract players known for their derring do in the offensive third (“…Arsenal will miss out on yet another superstar attacker, with the rejections list now climbing to five.”)

My only slight criticism of the piece is the lack of some detailed discourse as to why this might be the case. They clearly have the money to attempt to make those signings else they wouldn’t have engaged in the first instance, so it can’t be that. Could one of your venerable writers do some further digging in order to uncover what might be the root cause here please?

Had they all, for example, enjoyed a meeting with the manager in order for him to wax lyrical in his trademark charismatic style, as he explained his vision for their place in the constellation of stars that comprise their irresistible, high wire, breathless attack, which captured the true essence of the game and had the whole world mesmerised last season? In this age of wall to wall muti angle coverage, presumably it would have been a breeze for the analysis team at London Colney to have armed him with a highlight reel for the ages to back up his natural seductive magnetism? Obviously I’m not close enough to the sharp end as a humble everyday Joe, but I trust your intrepid reporters will keep chipping away and share the underlying reasons soon.

Yours inquisitively,

RHT/TS x

(The Mighty Northampton Town actually looked reasonably good given the level of opposition yesterday, bar the new gaffer seemingly being yet another ‘pass it out from the back at all costs’ merchant – that definitely won’t go wrong repeatedly in the league)

Just want to not be bored by Liverpool

Just responding to Minty, who in turn was responding to my original predictions… I’m very optimistic about this season. I’m finally looking forward to watching us play again after last season’s borefest. At the moment that’s all that matters to me; Iraola and the squad bedding in and showing promise.

Winning the league this coming season ain’t happening and I also think there will be five more consistent teams than us. I expect us to win some games very well but also experience the odd drubbing. Our defence is more than concerning and we are literally resting our hopes on some young, extremely inexperienced and injury prone youth. 6th this season with a decent cup run or two is more than realistic and I will be setting expectations much higher for the following season. 2027/28 for the title 😉.

Somerset Dave

Yet more Premier League predictions

In all fairness to James, Liverpool the points he made were valid. Pep & Klopp step aside, Slot casually wanders in and shows him how it is done, you have to think if Arteta had not won he was out. To spend a billion pounds and be nicknamed London Stoke with your players wrestling at corners like a 90s Royal Rumble does not seem value for money. Their abject display in the Champions League final is a good reflection of that. But he got over the line and can push on.

Predictions

1 Arsenal – very strong squad, monkey off their back, should be consistent enough. Please play some proper football. The new rules mean the shenanigans has to stop. The quality is there, let them play.

2 City – What Maresca did at Leicester (despite the end of season wobble) was impressive. The way he split the Chelsea squad in 2 shows he is a pragmatic problem solver. He will build the team around Haaland and that is a frightening prospect. Everyone will ask why Pep didn’t do that.

3 Chelsea – if Xabi plays a back 3 I think that suits the squad. Lots of talented players and he clearly has a plan with Jordan ‘vibes’ Henderson and the ever youthful Welbeck. Lots of attacking players who need encouragement and minutes.

4 Liverpool. A thin squad which injuries will worsen means a little bit of a struggle. Isak will be superb. Love Iraola. Happy for a relatively quiet season. Need Mac Alister from the title winning season back please.

5 Man Utd – sensible signings, decent team, Europe will ‘get in the way’.

6 Spurs – surely they have to do well. Money has been spent, De Zerbi has shown he can build a team.

Relegated – the promoted 3 with Fulham in danger.

Villa top 10 but Unai can only over perform for so long

1st manager sacked – Daniel Farke

Crazy prediction – Daniel Farke to be Forest manager after Glasner falls out with Marinakis in January. Sacked in April.

Hong Kong Ian LFC – let the countdown begin, here we go again…..