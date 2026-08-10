Manchester United are favourites to sign Louis Page from Leicester City, with Arsenal having a bid for the midfielder rejected, according to reports.

It emerged on August 9 that Man Utd are interested in signing Page from Leicester in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are now looking to make a third midfield signing, as manager Michael Carrick’s side aim to do well in the Champions League as well as compete for the Premier League title next season.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

READ: Fabrizio Romano says door ‘closed’ for Man Utd to sign midfielder after ‘agreement’

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

Mokbel added in his report on BBC Sport: ‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing.

‘Arsenal and Aston Villa have shown a big interest too in Page, who turned 18 last month, in recent weeks.’

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, subsequently reported that Page is keen on a move to Man Utd this summer.

Khan posted on X at 2:40pm on August 9: “Manchester United are interested in signing #lcfc teenager and midfielder Louis Page, as reported by @SamiMokbel_BBC.

READ MORE: Man Utd active in making €100m midfielder their seventh summer signing

“Understand Page is keen on joining #mufc this summer.

“Midfielder won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.”

Man Utd ‘favourites’ for Louis Page as Arsenal bid rejected

There has been an update on the situation of Page, who is only 18 years of age but has already made 22 appearances for the Leicester first team so far in his career.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that Man Utd are “favourites” to sign Page and have made a bid.

O’Rourke, who has over 171,000 followers on X, has also revealed a bid from Arsenal for the midfielder, who won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.

The journalist posted on X at 4:03pm on August 9: “Understand Manchester United and Arsenal have made bids for Leicester City’s highly-rated midfielder Louis Page.

“United favourites for the England U20 international with Page keen on move to Old Trafford.

“Page won EFL apprentice of the season last term.”

Man Utd-centric news outlet, Stretford Paddock, which has over 704,000 followers on X, has reported that Arsenal’s bid for Page has been rejected, with the midfielder favouring a move to Man Utd.

The report has stated: ‘Stretford Paddock understands that Arsenal have recently had a bid rejected for the England under-20 international, with Page favouring a move to Manchester United, whom he grew up supporting.

‘Aston Villa have also held talks for the highly rated midfielder, but United are currently thought to lead the race for his signature.’

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