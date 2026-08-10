Fabrizio Romano says door ‘closed’ for Man Utd to sign midfielder after ‘agreement’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aurelien Tchouameni has no plans to leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Romano has long reported that Man Utd view Tchouameni as their dream midfield target.

Man Utd have already signed midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Red Devils are now on the hunt for a third midfield signing, as manager Michael Carrick aims to at least challenge for the Premier League title and also make an impact in the Champions League next season.

While Tchouameni would be a brilliant signing for Man Utd, on July 8, it emerged that the France international defensive midfielder has agreed on a new deal with Madrid until 2031.

Romano was among the journalists who reported the new Madrid contract for Tchouameni.

READ: Midfielder ‘keen’ to join Man Utd amid ongoing talks over agreement

While that would have been the end of the story, there have been murmurs since that Man Utd could still be able to get a deal done for Tchouameni.

Madrid have not formally announced the new contract for Tchouameni.

Moreover, Los Blancos, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager earlier this summer, are on the hunt for a new midfielder, evidenced by their (now failed) pursuit of Manchester City and Spain international star Rodri.

On July 14, Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’.

“So, there you go. ‘They could still him. I will try to find out’.

READ MORE: €70m Real Madrid star ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd after ‘contact’ – report

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefitted from Manchester United’s interest.

“Look, Utd were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good. As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid.

“If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.

“When I did some calls last week to Madrid, or actually it was the US because that’s where the journalists are covering the Spanish national team, they, one of the points put to me was Real Madrid want to buy big, so they need to sell big.

“So, who do they sell who they can get big money for? Fede Valverde has been told that he’s going to be captain. If you don’t want to be, mate, you can come to Old Trafford as well.

“There’s no issue there. Camavinga wouldn’t bring in as much money.

“So, that is a situation, so him signing a contract. I saw it sort of going off like a light – that’s it, Manchester United won’t be signing him.

“I wasn’t quite so sure that you can write off any deal until the transfer window has closed.”

When asked if there is a chance, Mitten responded: “It looks improbable.

“I think it always looked improbable.

“I think the chance comes if Real Madrid decide that they want to sell one of their very best players because they need money, and money dictates a lot of things in football.”

Aurelien Tchouameni will not leave Real Madrid for Man Utd

Transfer guru Romano has now brought an update on Tchouameni.

According to the Italian journalist, Tchouameni will not leave Madrid, bringing an end to Man Utd’s dreams of signing him this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Utd were considering Tchouameni, but before the new contract.

“It was around April, May that Utd tried for Aurelien Tchouameni because he was considered the dream signing in midfield.

“Elite player, international experience, big name, used to play at the highest level.

“So, Utd wanted to try.

“They consider Tchouameni as the perfect midfielder to replace Casemiro, but, and it’s a big but, Tchouameni signed a new contract at Real Madrid.

“It’s already done.

“It’s already completed.

“The agreement is already closed.

“So, Tchouameni is going to be an important part of the Jose Mourinho squad.

“Tchouameni signed a new contract for Real Madrid because he’s really convinced about the project, and so Real Madrid and Tchouameni are absolutely expected to continue together.”

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