Romano reveals Liverpool reaction after PSG respond to ‘indicated proposal’ for Bradley Barcola

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bradley Barcola before the summer transfer window closes.

The Italian journalist has dismissed reports that Liverpool have made an official bid for Barcola.

According to Romano, Liverpool have held club-to-club talks with PSG over a deal for the France international winger.

During those talks, the Premier League club “indicated! how much they were planning to offer for Barcola.

PSG told Liverpool that they need to pay more for the winger, who won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with the Parisian club last season.

According to Romano, that has not deterred Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), from continuing their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

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Liverpool remain in talks with PSG over Bradley Barcola

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Bradley Barcola, my understanding is that Liverpool remain in active talks in daily talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“So, the conversations are ongoing.

“Then financially there is still no agreement, so we need to be patient, but personal terms, not an issue at all, and Liverpool remain in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool know that they need to improve their opening conversations, indicated proposal, because from my information, Liverpool didn’t send an official bid to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There were reports of Liverpool sending an official bid and then telling PSG they don’t have the money – I am told that this is not the case.

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“Liverpool started official club-to-club talks.

“They indicated some numbers, still far away from what Paris Saint-Germain want.

“This is from the start of last week, so some time ago.

“Now Liverpool remain in conversations with PSG.

“Obviously, if PSG can land Ferran Torres after Akliouche and eventually also Mika Godts, obviously, it’s going to be a lot of strikers, and so this could facilitate the move of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool.”

Liverpool may be determined to sign Barcola, but the Reds’ former striker, Michael Owen, believes that the Merseyside outfit should abandon their pursuit of the PSG winger.

Owen said last week regarding PSG’s demands for Barcola: “That sounds extortionate, doesn’t it? For someone that’s not proven in the Premier League.

“Obviously played at the highest level, but, yeah, at some point you’ve got to say no, haven’t you?

“If it gets to £145m, I mean, wow, that’s eye-watering.

“I mean, I went on record a couple of months ago saying if I was Liverpool, I’d go and try to get Jared Bowen from West Ham to replace Salah.

“I thought that made a lot of sense.

“But, obviously, that doesn’t look possible anymore, so they’re going to have to.

“And the problem is everybody knows you’re desperate for a top-class player, so you’re going to have to pay through the nose.

“That might be just what you have to do.

“But it sounds extortionate, doesn’t it? £145 million, that’s the number that you’re saying.”

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