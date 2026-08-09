Manchester United have reportedly extended an olive branch to Marcus Rashford to make him feel included ahead of the new season.

After a successful loan spell at Barcelona last term, Rashford hoped that the Spanish giants would exercise the £26m option to buy him permanently.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and added 12 assists as Barcelona won La Liga for a second straight year under Hansi Flick.

But in the end, the Blaugrana opted to spend more than £69m on 25-year-old Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon instead.

While the England international may have been disappointed by this snub, he showed no sign of sour grapes in his farewell message to Barca fans.

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In late July, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça.”

And going by Flick’s comments a couple of days later, it may not have been his decision to let Rashford leave the Catalan outfit.

He said in early August, “You don’t know what happens with players who are on loan – our situation is not easy for that.

“I appreciate working with him [Rashford]. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. The team miss him, I will miss him, but it is life. This is what we have to accept.”

On Saturday, Michael Carrick confirmed that Rashford would link up with the Man Utd squad for their pre-season tour of the Republic of Ireland.

The former Middlesbrough boss also briefly spoke about his experiences with the England forward.

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“We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martinez],” he said.

“I’ve played with him [Rashford]. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history.”

Man Utd offer Marcus Rashford new shirt number

Rashford himself may not be consigned to the pages of Man Utd history as Fabrizio Romano claims that the club has decided to give him a new squad number as a “message to trust him and include him as part of the team”.

Romano states that Rashford will wear the number 14 shirt, after previously donning the 39, 19, and 10 jerseys.

The transfer expert finished by saying that unless a “top European club” submits an offer for Rashford, he can stay at Man Utd.

Rashford has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce but it seems he is warming to the idea of staying at Old Trafford.

Perhaps the influence of Carrick is influencing that thought process.

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