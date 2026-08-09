Manchester United are actively trying to bring Louis Page to Old Trafford, with a reliable journalist revealing that Michael Carrick’s side are in talks with Leicester City over a deal for the midfielder.

Man Utd have made as many as six major signings so far in the summer transfer window.

Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco, Tynan Thompson, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have all signed for Man Utd.

Man Utd are now looking for a left-back, a striker and a midfielder.

With Man Utd playing in the Champions League next season, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want to add another midfielder to Carrick’s squad.

Man Utd in talks to sign Louis Page

According to BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, Man Utd are working on a deal for 18-year-old England Under-20 international midfielder Page.

READ: Man Utd active in making €100m midfielder their seventh summer signing

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

The report on BBC Sport has noted that Page was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season and is ‘one of the most exciting talents outside the top flight’.

‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing’, according to the report.

READ MORE: €70m Real Madrid star ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd after ‘contact’ – report

Page signed a professional contract with Leicester in September 2025, which means that Man Utd will have to negotiate a transfer fee with the Foxes.

The 18-year-old is under contract at Leicester until the summer of 2029.

The teenager has made 21 appearances for the Leicester first team so far in his career.

While Man Utd are actively trying to sign Page, former Red Devils striker Michael Owen believes that INEOS need to sign a frontman who is better than Benjamin Sesko.

Metro quotes Owen as saying: “Well, a lot of the time, half the time he [Sesko] doesn’t even play and they do quite well anyway.

“Whether they push [Matheus] Cunha up front or [Bryan] Mbeumo or whoever, they’ve managed without him.

“Even though he’s the only out and out centre forward, if it was the European Cup final next week, then I’m not sure he would start.

“If they had another option, a better option, I’m sure they would take that.

“However, he has surprised a few.

“He wasn’t that convincing right at the start, but it’s not easy to be convincing in the Manchester United team over the last decade or so.

“Obviously, in the second half of the season, Manchester United are playing really, really well.

“He’s grown into the role as well.

“You’d definitely say he’s going to get more game time this season and see how he does.

“Do I see him as the long-term Manchester United centre forward? I’d have my doubts.”

Owen added: “Attacking options, I wouldn’t say they’ve got loads of them, but they were quite good for them last year.

“The one thing they’ve got this season, obviously, is a lot more games in the Champions League.

“They’re going to have to manage that.

“You’re always wanting to improve numbers as well as quality.

“I think Michael Carrick will be keen on getting a couple more players.

“It’s not just any old player, but I do think it’s important to get numbers this time with the Champions League.

“That’s going to be the one thing that could trip them up, is the amount of games they’re going to have to play.”

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