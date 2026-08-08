Michael Carrick reacts to Mason Mount injury for Man Utd as post-match footage emerges

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has allayed fears over the injury suffered by Mason Mount against Paris Saint-Germain, with post-match footage showing the midfielder walking without any problem.

Mount started for Man Utd in their pre-season game against PSG in Gothenburg on Saturday.

The English midfielder has been one of Man Utd’s best players in their pre-season fixtures thus far.

Mount, though, suffered what appeared to be a foot injury less than 20 minutes into the game.

Man Utd manager Carrick decided to take off Mount, who walked down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Since moving to Man Utd from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has missed around 400 days with injury.

READ MORE: Man Utd have just received some bad news about signing Real Madrid left-back

It is injury problems that have hampered Mount from making a real impact at Man Utd.

Michael Carrick gives Mason Mount injury update

Man Utd fans would have been worried to see Mount limp off against PSG early in the first half, but Carrick has said that it is not serious.

Carrick told VG after the match: “He got kicked.

“We just wanted to be careful and look after him.

“We’ve been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful.”

READ MORE: Man Utd have just received some bad news about signing Real Madrid left-back

Post-match footage of Mount walking without any problem to the team bus has also emerged.

Mason Mount walking freely as he heads to the #mufc coach pic.twitter.com/mbgJNmG8Bi — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 8, 2026

Marcus Rashford to return to Man Utd squad

Carrick has also said that Marcus Rashford will be in his Man Utd squad for next week’s friendly match against Leeds United.

Rashford is due to return to Man Utd pre-season training from his break after starring for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The winger spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona and helped the Catalan giants win LaLiga.

Barcelona had the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent by triggering the £30million buy clause by June 15.

However, Barcelona decided against it, meaning that Rashford will now be back at Man Utd.

Carrick said, as quoted in The Manchester Evening News: “I’ve played with him.

“I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history.

“We have a full squad next week in Dublin.

“We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday.

“We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie and Lisandro.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Jacobs names three ‘most viable’ targets to be third midfield signing – ‘they can get’