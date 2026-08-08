Tottenham insider reveals why Cristian Romero is ‘twerking’ for Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Cristian Romero wants to join Arsenal because of the presence of Gabriel Heinze at the Emirates Stadium, according to a source.

Heinze is a first-team coach at Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

The 48-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender was appointed in the role at the Gunners in the summer of 2025.

Both Romero and Heinze are from Argentina and have a good relationship with each other, and, according to Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe, the presence of the latter at Arsenal is why the Spurs defender wants to cross the North London divide.

However, according to O’Keefe, Tottenham will not sell Romero to Arsenal.

Cristian Romero wants Arsenal move because of Gabriel Heinze

O’Keefe posted on X at 1:57pm on August 8 while responding to a Spurs fan: “Sounds like you’re at the denial stage.

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“He won’t go there because Spurs won’t entertain it but he’s been twerking for them to join in the race due to his relationship with the Arsenal assistant coach.”

Regarding Spurs selling Romero to the Gunners, O’Keefe said: “Absolutely no chance Spurs deal with them so no.”

When further pressed on whether Tottenham would sell Romero to their bitter north London rivals for the right price, O’Keefe said: “Not a chance.

“Plus Arsenal wouldn’t pay massively over the odds anyway.”

The Tottenham insider, who has almost 180,000 followers on X, added: “Spurs won’t allow it but all initiated by his camp.”

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The Sun has also reported that Romero is open to the prospect of leaving Tottenham for Arsenal.

However, Tottenham will absolutely not sell the 28-year-old Argentina international central defender to Arsenal.

The report has stated: ‘Cristian Romero wants to sign for Arsenal – but Tottenham have NO intention of selling to their bitter rivals.’

The Sun has claimed that ‘a high-level source at Spurs’ has said ‘that they would not entertain the prospect of selling a player to the Gunners.’

Atletico Madrid are the most likely destination for Romero.

There is interest in Romero from Inter Milan, too, but, according to TEAMtalk, it is Atletico who are in the lead for his signature.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that although Inter are willing to pay £38million for Romero and satisfy Tottenham’s demands, the Serie A champions are unable to agree personal terms with the defender.

Atletico have already agreed personal terms with Romero and have a four-year contract for him ready.

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