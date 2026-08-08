Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Manchester City star Rodri and are even considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who is talking up the possibility of a sensational double swoop for the Premier League stars.

Romero still has nearly three years left on his Tottenham contract but it seems that the Argentina international’s days at the north London team are numbered.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and even Spurs‘ bitter rivals Arsenal, with Diego Simeone’s team well set to secure his services.

Further north in England, Rodri is into the last year of his Man City deal and after Pep Guardiola’s summer departure, it seems another club legend could be heading to pastures new.

READ: Tottenham transfers: Spurs tipped to ‘agree deal for lesser fee’ as Liverpool ‘response’ over Gakpo revealed

Real Madrid looked to be leading the race for the Spanish World Cup winner but now, rivals Barcelona seem to have overtaken them in this transfer battle.

With Ronald Araujo seemingly set to join Liverpool on loan, that will save Barcelona a “big salary”, according to Romano.

And even though that will save them a reported £13.7m in wages, that still does not explain a possible £42m offer for Man City talisman Rodri.

Moreover, Romano adds that Hansi Flick’s side are even considering a move for Romero, who could also cost around £42m.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday, “Inter, at the moment, are far away. For Inter, it’s a very complicated deal, because of several reasons. Also, because Inter are not selling players, and so, at the moment, they cannot proceed.

READ MORE: Man City transfers: Rodri decision reached after ‘derisory’ Barcelona offer

“Atletico Madrid are preparing a new official bid to Tottenham. They already sent a bid to Spurs, and they are preparing a second proposal. But Atletico Madrid, at the moment, still don’t have any agreement closed with Romero.

“They are talking with Romero, they are talking with the agent, but still no agreement closed. So now, if Barcelona want to enter in the Cuti Romero race, they still have space.

“They still have the possibility. But this will depend on Barca. Now, Cuti Romero is in negotiations with Atletico Madrid as a priority, so this one will depend on Barca, whether they want to enter or not.”

Romano stated that Rodri to Barcelona remains a deal that is “expected to happen”, even though the final fee has not been agreed upon yet.

Barcelona will have to offload more players to balance the books but it seems that Rodri could be heading to the Liga champions. Romero, though, seems less likely.