Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to sign AS Monaco star Folarin Balogun for a ‘lesser fee’, but there is bad news over Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

Spurs made a rapid start to this summer’s transfer window, having moved swiftly to make six signings.

They are also among this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe after investing around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have also been working on exits to balance the books, while they still want to strengthen their attack with at least one winger and/or striker.

Former Arsenal star Balogun is among Tottenham’s options after he scored 18 goals in all competitions for AS Monaco last season. He also netted three goals in four appearances for the United States at the World Cup, albeit while his outing against Belgium was clouded in controversy.

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Despite this, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Spurs can ‘agree a deal with Monaco for a lesser fee’ than his true value, as he is only under contract until 2028 after joining them for around £25m in 2023.

O’Rourke explained: “Tottenham, as we’ve mentioned previously, are looking to bolster their attacking reinforcements and bring more players in.

“Balogun could be one who could be available and relatively cheap, because he’s only got two years left on his contract, so I don’t think Monaco would be demanding too big a fee for the USA striker.

“He’s not the only forward on Tottenham’s radar. I don’t think there’s anything too imminent on a possible move for him as well.

“He’s just one of those players that’s on the radar for Tottenham, there’s nothing advanced on it.”

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Liverpool stand firm over Cody Gakpo

Regarding the wing department, Liverpool’s Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho have been mooted as leading targets for Spurs.

Another report from O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Tottenham have a ‘definite plan’ to sign Gakpo this summer, but Liverpool’s ‘response’ is that they don’t want to let him leave.

O’Rourke claimed: “Well, there’s definitely substance to Spurs’ interest in Gakpo.

“They are very much interested in the Dutchman because of his versatility, that ability to play out wide or through the middle as a number nine as well has placed him on their radar.

“But as things stand right now, Liverpool do not plan on selling Cody Gakpo despite Tottenham’s interest.

“He had come under fire from the Liverpool fans for some of his performances last season, but he is still a very important part of the team and the squad under Andoni Iraola.

“He slotted into the side last season as well to fill in for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike when they were out injured, and can play on the wing as well where they do need depth.

“Liverpool have got Gakpo under a long-term contract until 2030, and they’re under no financial pressure to sell.”

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