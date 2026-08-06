Next Tottenham transfer close to completion as Jacobs reveals Spurs warning over ‘fool’s errand’

Tottenham are set to wrap up a deal to allow Mikey Moore to join Koln this summer, according to reports, while Spurs are warned about a move for Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo.

The north Londoners have already invested heavily this summer in new signings with ENIC moving fast to get six new faces through the door.

Tottenham are keen to avoid being in a relegation battle again next term and Spurs are doing everything they can to make sure they are in good shape ahead of the next season.

Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka have all joined Tottenham this summer on free transfers, while Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke arrived in deals worth £237m in total.

Tottenham are now concentrating on moving players out of the club, while they are also looking to bring in two or three more attacking players to complement what they already have.

One player who looks likely to head out the door in the coming days is young winger Moore, who spent last season on loan at Rangers, and German newspaper Bild claim that the 18-year-old’s move to Koln is now ‘close to completion’.

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Despite the Bundesliga outfit looking to include an option to buy the young Spurs star, Koln had to give up on its ‘transfer principles’ to agree a season-long loan without the possibility of a purchase.

The signing of Moore is seen as a ‘small coup’ for Koln and they reckon that Moore can have an immediate impact on their performances next season.

Tottenham are on a ‘fool’s errand’ by negotiating for Gakpo

Tottenham are looking to bring in another winger of their own as they continue to explore a deal for Liverpool’s Gakpo – but one source has told reliable journalist Ben Jacobs that it is currently a ‘fool’s errand’ for Spurs to continue to negotiate with the Reds for the Netherlands international.

Jacobs explained on talkSPORT: “Liverpool’s preference is to keep (hold of Gakpo), that won’t change unless they add one if not two attack-minded players.

“Then possibly towards the middle or the end of the window, maybe not today, tomorrow, but by the time we get into mid-August and beyond, if Liverpool get what they need in the market, Cody Gakpo’s position could change a little bit.

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“But, for now, it’s been described to me by sources as a ‘fool’s errand’ to negotiate with Liverpool for Gakpo now because they’re going to reject everything until such a point where they know one if not two players are going to come in.

“With Bradley Barcola being the top target and interest also in Ibrahim Mbaye amongst other players as well.

“And my sense is two would need to come in for Liverpool to change their stance, but Tottenham are serious about Cody Gakpo and that would in addition, according to my information, to Savinho, who Spurs are also working on.

“But before that one unlocks, it’s less about the finances and it’s more about Man City lining up a replacement.”

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