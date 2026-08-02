Liverpool are prepared to bide their time on “top target” Bradley Barcola, as they consider breaking the Premier League transfer record once again.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states that talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain will continue this week.

The 23-year-old has just under two years left on his deal with the French giants, and after three years at the Paris outfit, the winger is seemingly ready for a new challenge.

Last season, Barcola scored 13 goals and added seven assists in 49 matches in all competitions but he isn’t always a guaranteed starter.

Indeed, he was on the bench on 14 occasions in 2025-26, as Luis Enrique’s side romped to Ligue 1 and Champions League glory.

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As a result, the France international – who helped his country finish fourth at this summer’s World Cup – is open to an Anfield switch, but it will not be on the cheap.

The Reds currently hold the Premier League transfer record after splashing out £125million on Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer.

Reports suggest PSG value Barcola at an astronomical £145m, which may be a bridge too far for the Merseyside outfit.

Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target

But despite that eye-watering price tag, Romano states Barcola is their first choice transfer target ahead of the new season.

However, Reds fans may need to be patient over this one, as it could take some time. But, as Barcola is ‘open’ to joining Andoni Iraola’s men, that is one source of encouragement.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Reds reach verdict on selling Gakpo amid fresh ‘optimism’ of ‘agreeing’ Barcola deal

He said in his latest YouTube video, “Next week, new contacts [will be] prepared between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola. It’s not a surprise.

“Liverpool will try for Barcola. Now it’s time to make it happen on [the] club side, because the player, Barcola, wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola is more than open to joining [the] Liverpool project. The conversations will continue next week. My feeling, this is not going to be something imminent. So I don’t expect that he will go on Monday or on Tuesday.

“There is still work to do between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. So there is a possibility this is going to be a saga in this summer transfer window, but this depends on Liverpool, on how much they want to spend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to negotiating, but their conditions… [an] expensive deal. So negotiations are going to take place for Barcola, but don’t forget that the player wants to go to Liverpool and that Liverpool consider Barcola their top, top target.”

Elsewhere, Romano added that despite reports suggesting Liverpool are open to letting Cody Gakpo leave, he claims the Reds are “very happy” with the Dutchman.

Moreover, they are not pushing the 27-year-old out of the club, he is still seen as an “important” player but Tottenham Hotspur’s interest is genuine.

He continued, “Tottenham had contact with the agency representing Cody Gakpo. Tottenham like the player and believe he could be the right addition for Roberto De Zerbi. Now it depends on the price.

“Tottenham really depend on the price because Liverpool are not pushing Gakpo out. Liverpool are very happy with Cody Gakpo. So the only way to change the story and to let Gakpo go to Tottenham and to open doors, because so far, Liverpool never wanted to open doors.

“Even during the World Cup and the whole month of July, Liverpool were insisting on keeping Cody Gakpo. The only way to open doors is if Tottenham present a really good financial proposal. In that case, if the player wants to go, could change the stance.

“So let’s follow the Gakpo story, but Liverpool are not pushing the player out. So let me say, this is not a guaranteed deal. This is something that is being discussed, but it’s not guaranteed because for Liverpool, Gakpo is still an important player.”

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