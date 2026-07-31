According to reports, Liverpool have now ‘moved closer’ to signing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola after being given ‘encouragement’.

Liverpool’s top priority for the remainder of this summer’s transfer window is to sign a top-level winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

Having missed out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise, Liverpool have reportedly switched their attention to landing Barcola, and they look increasingly likely to sign the PSG star.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Barcola ‘wants to join’ Liverpool after deciding against signing a contract extension beyond 2028, though it has also been suggested that his current club want around £145m for him.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds’ biggest issue will be to settle on a fee with PSG, but he suspects that an ‘agreement with the player will come”.

“Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives,” Romano said.

READ: Liverpool urged to change transfer stance on £34m star before deadline day

“The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move.

“The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment.

“The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.

“Nothing is imminent. There has been talk of a bid being prepared, but this is not the main issue.

“Liverpool want Barcola and they will make a bid. The agreement with the player will also come. The real challenge is reaching a financial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That could take time because PSG have already lost several attacking players and are still completing other business.

“The French club also need time to secure replacements before allowing another important forward to leave.”

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool trying to sign Bradley Barcola and points out glaring flaw

Liverpool ‘move closer’ to signing Bradley Barcola

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, has stated that Liverpool have now ‘moved closer’ to signing Barcola because they have been ‘encouraged’ due to two main factors.

“It’s a deal that obviously Liverpool are working hard to try and get done. He has become their top target as they want to bring in another winger before the close of the window,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously they’ve been encouraged by the fact that he’s turned down a new contract to PSG and is open to a move to Anfield.

“Encouraging signs for Liverpool that they can get a deal done.”

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