Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool are now set to submit a ‘huge bid’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who ‘wants to join’.

Liverpool were always going to prioritise the signing of a new top-level winger in this summer’s transfer window following the exit of Mohamed Salah.

However, the Reds have faced difficulties in pursuit of a replacement for Salah, having already missed out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise.

Still, they have been boosted by PSG star Barcola opening the door to a move to Anfield, having ruled out signing a contract extension beyond 2028.

Arsenal have also been mooted as a destination for Barcola, though Liverpool appear to be leading the chase to secure his services.

READ: Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Wingers for Arsenal, Liverpool as Chelsea fix problem position



And on Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Reds will have no problem in their attempts to agree personal terms with Barcola.

Romano explained: “Agreement done on personal terms? Not yet, it will get done, for sure, because it’s not a problem.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool, but we have to go step by step, and they are still discussing, but it won’t be a problem.”

Liverpool face difficulty over Bradley Barcola transfer fee

Despite this, Barcola is far from guaranteed to join Liverpool this summer.

This is because Romano and others have reported that PSG want as much as £145m for the winger this summer, and Liverpool currently have no intention of meeting his asking price.

Instead, talkSPORT are reporting that Liverpool’s ‘huge opening bid’ for Barcola, who ‘wants to join’, will be worth around £100m, and they ‘have no plans to overpay’ as they keep their eye on several potential alternatives.

READ MORE: Bradley Barcola reacts to Chelsea ‘concrete interest’ and reaches Liverpool decision



Regarding possible alternatives, the report claims Liverpool have a ‘dream target’.

They explained: ‘Liverpool are still looking for a pacy and versatile winger and have other targets in mind in case Barcola’s price fails to drop. These include Koln forward Said El Mala and Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

‘Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh has also been discussed, but talks are not active. Bournemouth’s Rayan is also considered a dream target.’

And club legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Liverpool would be wise to avoid signing Barcola this summer.

“No, he plays on the opposite flank!” Carragher said on X on whether Barcola would be a suitable Salah replacement.

READ NEXT: ‘From what I hear’ – Liverpool ‘priority’ signing is not currently Bradley Barcola



“LFC currently have three players who could play from the left in Rio [Ngumoha], [Cody] Gakpo and [Florian] Wirtz, and no one who plays from the right.”

He added: “Rio has always played from the left so that’s obviously his best position.

“Gakpo should move really but who knows. I’m interested to see where Wirtz plays. If he’s 10, Dom [Szoboszlai] plays centre mid.

“I’m not sure about that. Need a right winger desperately!”