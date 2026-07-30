David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have revealed that Eddie Howe is ‘set to leave’ Newcastle United, who have chosen his replacement.

Howe has been under pressure at Newcastle over the past year as they endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, though he has arguably operated with one hand tied behind his back, especially since last summer.

This is due to mismanagement at board level, with Newcastle missing out on loads of preferred signings and losing key players to rival clubs in recent transfer windows.

It initially appeared as if Howe would stick with Newcastle heading into next season, but respected reporters Ornstein and Romano have now revealed that he is leaving the Premier League club.

Next Newcastle United manager named

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. All parties initially chose to continue but 48yo has informed #NUFC of decision to take break & will depart after 5yrs as head coach. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli lined up as replacement.’

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Romano also has this information, though he has also stated that a ‘deal is close’ for Jaissle to replace Howe.

He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to part ways with Newcastle with immediate effect.

‘Big developments expected at #NUFC with decision to change + talks already starting for his replacement.’

He added: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Jaissle, top candidate and in advanced talks to become Newcastle new head coach!

‘He’s the number one candidate to replace Eddie Howe, deal CLOSE.’

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38-year-old Jaissle has previously managed FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, while he has been with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli since 2023.

Jaissle won the Austrian Bundesliga (twice) and Austrian Cup (once) with Salzburg, while he has lifted the AFC Champions League in the past two seasons with Al Ahli and has also won the Saudi Super Cup.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that Al Ahli will let Jaissle join Newcastle United, though they will have to pay a release clause to secure his services.

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. 48-year-old has decided to step aside.

‘Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle expected to replace him. Saudi side won’t stand in his way following back-to-back Asian Champions League titles. Jaissle’s contract contains a release clause.’

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