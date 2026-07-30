Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer decision imminent as Newcastle set final price

Arsenal are optimistic that Bruno Guimaraes will be part of Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season, as a reliable journalist reveals when Newcastle United plan to make a final decision.

Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis have been the three major signings made by Arsenal so far this summer.

Arsenal are now planning to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is Arsenal’s top target, with the Brazil international ready to make the move to the Premier League champions.

On July 9, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Arsenal have verbally agreed on personal terms with Guimaraes.

The talkSPORT transfer reporter wrote on X at 5:20pm on July 9: “Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal.

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“Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.”

On July 26, Jacobs reported on talkSPORT that Arsenal and Newcastle are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal for Guimaraes.

Arsenal are willing to offer £75million for the Brazil international midfielder, with the report claiming that ‘progress has been made on a verbal agreement’.

Jacobs has now brought an update on the situation, revealing that Arsenal are optimistic that a deal will be done.

According to the reliable transfer reporter, a final decision will be made by Friday when the midfielder returns for pre-season training, with Newcastle looking for £85m for the 28-year-old.

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Newcastle will sell Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for £85m

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “I think Arsenal have grown in optimism.

“Newcastle still deny a formal bid, but remember with Christos Tzolis, Arsenal got a verbal agreement and then thereafter only placed the formal bid once they had come to an understanding.

“There’s two points.

“One is within Newcastle Eddie Howe is refusing to guarantee that Guimaraes will stay, and if he returns on Friday, which is the expectation at the moment, to pre-season, he’s not going to do what Alexander Isak did and go strike or anything like that.

“Some of it may be down to Newcastle also lining up a replacement, but Arsenal feel anything above £75million will stand a chance.

“Newcastle United sources point towards the number closer to £85m, but with talks ongoing, Arsenal still consider Guimaraes their leading target.

“And I think there’s a fair chance that we get clarity by Friday or shortly after, because both Newcastle United and Arsenal don’t want this to drag on.

“Newcastle, because the last thing Eddie Howe wants is the season to start and we are still talking about Guimares’ future, and from Arsenal’s perspective, if they can’t get the player quickly, they will need to move on to other targets.”

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