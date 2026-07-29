Guimaraes reaches decision on forcing Arsenal move as transfer now a ‘matter of honour’

Bruno Guimaraes has made his decision on potentially forcing a move from Newcastle United to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have made bringing a new midfielder, to give Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi competition, one of their top priorities this summer.

Arsenal have been interested in other midfielders over the summer transfer window but they have now settled on Newcastle star Guimaraes as their top target.

A report on talkSPORT by Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook on Tuesday insisted that Arsenal are now in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle.

TalkSPORT added: ‘Although Newcastle have denied formal contact, talkSPORT understands progress has been made on a verbal agreement north of £75million.’

Lee Ryder of The Chronicle later rejected those reports, writing on X: ‘For all those asking on whether Bruno Guimaraes in “advanced talks”.

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‘Of course, we know #Arsenal are interested. But no bid, and suggestions there has been progress being described as “not true” right now.

‘Looks like this is going to drag on for a bit.’

And Ryder was back on Wednesday with a full article to explain the situation and he double down that ‘Newcastle did not hold any fresh talks with Arsenal chiefs despite reports of “club-to-club contact”.’

Ryder added in his latest article in The Chronicle: ‘Sources at both clubs confirmed yesterday that advanced talks had not taken place and Bruno was expected to report back for training on Friday.

‘Our understanding is that Arsenal do not want to pay £80m for Bruno, while Newcastle have already dismissed the £70m suggestion reported last Friday after leaks from the capital.’

Bruno Guimaraes now a ‘matter of honour’ for Arsenal

ESPN Brasil have claimed that the saga ‘has become a kind of “matter of honour” for Arsenal, in an attempt to demonstrate market strength by taking an important player from Newcastle’.

The report claims that Arsenal’s ‘latest offer is £75 million’ which is ‘still below what Newcastle expects, even knowing that Bruno was swayed by the offer from the current English champions – however, he will not force any situation to leave’.

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ESPN Brasil adds: ‘Sources involved in the negotiations, interviewed for this report, believe that the possibility of an agreement between the clubs is high at this time.

Eddie Howe kept his cards close to his chest when asked about Guimaraes’ future at Newcastle recently and insisted that everyone at St James’ Park “absolutely loves” the midfielder.

Howe said on Saturday: “Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to, one, speculate about, but also conversations that I’m not part of.

“There is nothing to say Bruno won’t be back training with us. You’ve got to look at it in its own right; Bruno is the captain of our football club. He’s been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay. We don’t want to lose our best players. That’s an obvious statement to make. Losing those big two (Gordon and Tonali) is painful for us and difficult.”

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