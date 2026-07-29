Fourth Arsenal signing ‘really imminent’ – it’s not Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are planning to add a new central defender to Mikel Arteta’s squad soon and aim to get a deal done before the potential signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis have been the three major official signings made by Arsenal so far in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal had Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025/26 campaign and decided to trigger the option to sign the Ecuador international defender on a permanent basis.

Meslier has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after the French goalkeeper left Leeds United at the end of last season.

Arsenal have also signed Greece international winger Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer.

The north London club are now actively trying to sign Newcastle and Brazil international midfielder Guimaraes.

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According to talkSPORT, Arsenal and Newcastle are in ‘advanced talks’ over Guimaraes.

The two Premier League clubs reportedly plan to do a deal for the Brazilian star for £75million.

Guimaraes has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

However, according to ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, Guimaraes will not be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal to sign a centre-back next

Andrade has claimed that he has been told that Arsenal’s next signing will be a central defender due to the injury to William Saliba.

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The journalist has reported that Arsenal are planning to strike an imminent deal for the centre-back, although he has not mentioned the name.

Andrade said on ESPN Brazil: “I don’t have the name here, so I can’t call it an exclusive.

“But speaking to someone involved in Bruno Guimaraes’ situation, Arsenal are close to signing a centre-back to solve, for now, the issue created by Saliba’s injury.”

“They haven’t given me the name yet.

“I’m trying to find out so I can help our English colleagues too, but it’s a deal that will happen even faster than the Bruno Guimarães transfer.

“It’s really imminent.”

Saliba is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after returning to Arsenal from World Cup duty with France.

A statement on Arsenal’s official website on July 22 read: ‘William Saliba has returned to us from World Cup duty, where he played an integral role in France reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

‘Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation.

‘Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme.

‘William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period.

‘Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.’

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