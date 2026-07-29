Two Tottenham stars look to be en route to similar locations, with Cristian Romero having spoken to an international team-mate about a move to Inter Milan.

When Romero planned to return to Argentina during Spurs’ relegation battle – and his own injury – last season, that seemed to confirm his plans for the next season. It has since been confirmed that he won’t be a Tottenham player for much longer.

Romero is nearing a move to Inter Milan, with only the conditions of the deal to go, with the clubs locked into talks, which are reportedly progressing well, and the defender already having agreed to personal terms.

Having discussed the potential move with Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez may have helped.

Indeed, Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the pair discussed the Inter deal during the post-World Cup break.

They state, as do other outlets, that all that we are waiting for is the terms of the move to be agreed.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested while Tottenham wanted €50million (£42.8m), Inter have made a loan approach, with a deal nearer €40million (£34.3m) to follow, and the sides simply need to find a middle ground.

Vicario looks set to leave with Romero

Fellow senior Tottenham man Guglielmo Vicario also looks set to exit the north London club this summer.

Interest from both Juventus and Napoli in the £20million-rated goalkeeper has been evident for some time, and Football Insider now reports both are in club-to-club talks with Spurs over a move.

The Italian is said to be open to a return to Serie A, where he last played in 2022 with Empoli, while Tottenham are actively looking to sell him.

Both they and the two interested sides are keen on getting a deal over the line, so while it’s not clear yet which of the Italian clubs he’ll end up at, it seems that Vicario will indeed be leaving north London this summer.

Romero and Vicario have featured together in 90 matches, and have been two pillars of the club’s defence during their time there.

While losing both will mean losing two senior players, it must be said that the defence hasn’t been particularly solid of late and with the likes of Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson signed, and Antonin Kinsky having impressed in net at the back end of the season, Tottenham might be coming out better by getting rid.

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