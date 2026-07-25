Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for a Tottenham star, but face competition from a host of European giants.

After Arsenal won their first Premier League title since 2004, Gunners fans are eagerly awaiting what their team can do in the 2026-27 campaign.

In terms of incomings, Piero Hincapie’s loan move from Bayer Leverkusen was made permanent and Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis signed for around £34m.

The north London team are reportedly on the lookout for a new striker, with Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid said to be at the top of their list.

However, their defence, which has paved the way to their success in 2026, may need some remedial work, too.

READ: Arsenal: Andrea Berta ready to offer £85m plus big-name player for Julian Alvarez

Arsenal confirmed this week that star defender William Saliba will be out for an extended period due to a back injury.

The Frenchman, who played for his country at this summer’s World Cup, came off for France in the 30th minute of their semi-final loss to Spain.

The 25-year-old will not need surgery but this could rule him out for some time. Now, sensationally, Arsenal have been credited with interest in wantaway Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, who state that the Argentine is wanted by Inter Milan, along with Barcelona and Arsenal.

Romero is said to be open to a San Siro switch but Tottenham’s reported £42.6m price tag could put them off.

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However, the report adds that Spurs are ready to lower their demand for the 28-year-old, and his agent Ciro Palermo and intermediary Vincent Casella were seen in Milan on Friday.

It is quite possible that this is merely agent talk as it does seem fanciful that Tottenham would sanction Romero’s exit to Arsenal.

Indeed, Sol Campbell’s infamous Tottenham departure and subsequent Arsenal arrival still goes down as one of the most controversial moves in footballing history.

Romero himself would like to be first choice and that is unlikely to happen at Arsenal when Saliba is back fit.

The Argentina star has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the past but for the time being, he is still on Tottenham’s books.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are keen to get a fee for Romero, especially after signing centre-backs Marcos Senesi on a free transfer and Jan Paul van Hecke for around £52m from Brighton.

Arsenal may yet want more defensive cover, although they do have Hincapie, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, and Riccardo Calafiori in their ranks.

But for the time being, it seems a deal between Mikel Arteta’s men and De Zerbi’s is quite farfetched.

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