Tottenham insider John Wenham has named his expected price for Nottingham Forest to sign Lucas Bergvall, but it looks like they might not be the club to sign him, and not for that fee.

Bergvall told Spurs he wanted to leave earlier this summer. They seem to have no problems with that, having signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

They have turned down approaches from Forest and Newcastle of £45million, but that’s because the packages weren’t right.

Tottenham insider Wenham feels it won’t take much more for Forest to land Bergvall.

He told Tottenham News: “I think the reality is Bergvall is not going to get a lot of football from Tottenham this season. I think that is a deal that will get done.

“They’ve signed their first-choice midfielders in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. I expect that Conor Gallagher will continue to play, James Maddison’s looking like he’s back from injury and Archie Gray seemingly has been chosen over Bergvall as the player they want to commit as the younger player in that group.

“Bergvall has a fair price and I think when looking at the fees other players have gone for this summer, it would have to be a similar fee to Luka Vuskovic, which was £50m plus a 20 per cent sell-on.

“I personally think he’ll end up going to Forest. They’ve got to replace Elliot Anderson, who left the club for a huge sum of money. Bergvall will go and it will be to Forest for over £50m, which is a fair and reasonable figure for a player of his quality and potential in this market.”

Brighton threaten hijack

However, it seems it might not be Forest who land Bergvall at all, and it’s likely to be above £50million.

Indeed, our friends at TEAMtalk report Brighton are preparing a huge bid for the Swede, as they’re willing to pay the asking price which is now approaching £60million.

They are ready to blow Forest away with their offer, hijacking a chase which has been going on for some time.

Brighton were the side to land Vuskovic from Spurs and could now break their transfer record to sign Bergvall, as he’s one of their priority targets.

There are a number of other sides remaining in the mix, including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham, though it’s believed some clubs have been priced out by Tottenham’s demands for their midfielder.

READ MORE: How can Chelsea and Tottenham spend all this money in the transfer market?