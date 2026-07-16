Tottenham Hotspur have rebuffed Nottingham Forest’s £38m bid for wantaway midfielder Lucas Bergvall, with the offer falling well short of the north London team’s valuation.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that the 20-year-old sat down with the Tottenham hierarchy at the start of the summer and informed them of his intention to leave the club.

The midfielder played 45 times in his first season for Spurs, scoring one goal and adding four assists, as they won the Europa League.

However, he was used more sparingly last term, with the Sweden international chalking up 33 appearances, but just 17 of those were starts.

As a result, Bergvall, who represented his country at this summer’s World Cup, is seeking a way out of the north London team and that is where Forest come in.

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The report states that while Roberto De Zerbi is a big admirer of Bergvall, the Italian has sanctioned his exit as he cannot guarantee him first-team football.

Indeed, Tottenham have spent more than £180m on recruiting midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively, in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk state that Tottenham want around £50m for the young Swede’s services. That is because of inflated Premier League fees, his age, and potential.

As a result, Forest’s bid was ‘immediately rejected’. However, that is unlikely to deter the Tricky Trees, who are weighing up whether to return with an improved offer.

Bergvall is said to be open to the move, with Forest trying to find a replacement for England star Elliot Anderson, who completed a £116m switch to Manchester City last month.

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New Forest boss Oliver Glasner is proving to be a big drawcard in the potential transfer, with the Austrian’s reputation enhanced further still after winning the Conference League and FA Cup during his two years at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham’s valuation of Bergvall has reportedly priced out Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus, meaning it may just be Premier League sides who can afford him.

So far, Forest’s business this summer window has involved players leaving through the City Ground exit door. On the flip side, they are yet to make a first-team signing.

If they want to avoid a relegation battle again, they need to make some quality additions and fast. Whether that is Bergvall is up in the air.