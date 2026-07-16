Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United have become ‘serious’ on signing Fulham star Sander Berge, while Chelsea could snatch another target.

At the start of this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have been prioritising a midfield overhaul and have been linked with loads of potential signings.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils intend to sign as many as three midfielders this summer, and they have already landed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans after missing out on other targets.

Now, Man Utd plan to bring in a defensive midfield option to fill the void left by Casemiro, and Fabrizio Romano has named Manu Kone as a possible signing following his exploits for France at this summer’s World Cup.

However, Man Utd were never likely to be alone in targeting Kone, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Chelsea have now ‘accelerated plans’ to sign the midfielder as part of a triple deal.

READ: The mistake Man Utd could make with Manu Kone as their missing midfield piece

It is said that the Blues ‘could torpedo’ Man Utd’s attempts to sign Kone after making a ‘fresh enquiry’ over signing the midfielder.

The report claims:

‘The Red Devils still want another defensive-minded midfielder after pulling back from a move for Atalanta’s Ederson, with Kone remaining one of several players under serious consideration alongside Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Fulham’s Sander Berge and Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. ‘Chelsea’s enquiry means the battle for Kone is set to intensify. While neither Premier League club has submitted a formal offer, both are carrying out detailed work on a player who has become one of the most attractive midfield opportunities on the market this summer.’

Man Utd turn to Sander Berge

As mentioned, Berge is another option for Man Utd, and TEAMtalk have also reported that the Premier League giants are now making a ‘serious’ move for the £40m-rated Fulham star this summer.

READ MORE: Romano makes Man Utd ‘green light’ claim over Camavinga as INEOS ‘will sign’ midfielder

The report claims:

‘Contact has also been made for Manu Kone, and, as we exclusively revealed on July 9, the France international is very much on their radar. Berge, by contrast, is regarded internally as a far more attainable option, though. ‘Sources indicate Man Utd believe the Fulham midfielder could be signed for less than £40million, making him one of the most attractive value-for-money options currently available.’

Man Utd are also targeting signings in other positions, with reports indicating that they could sign West Ham star Crysencio Summerville to replace Marcus Rashford on one condition.

READ NEXT: £30m Man Utd signing hinges on one condition as leading target made available for transfer