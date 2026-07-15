Romano reveals Man Utd talks over Real Madrid star as INEOS decide next two targets

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are looking for someone to do the “dirty job” in midfield as they weigh up moves for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Roma’s Manu Kone.

The Red Devils have completed the signings of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa as they look to revamp their midfield.

And, despite Manuel Ugarte’s recent serious injury which could keep him at Old Trafford, Man Utd are still planning on bringing in another midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Atalanta’s Ederson could potentially still be that player with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs not ruling out Man Utd going back in for the Brazilian despite his deal recently collapsing over medical concerns.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Ederson’s proposed move to Manchester United is off for now, but #MUFC have not ruled out revisiting later in the summer.

‘Atalanta sources maintain the player is fully fit, but #MUFC decided not to proceed after carrying out a thorough medical with specialists looking at an issue with Ederson’s knee flagged in initial tests.

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‘Ederson flew to England for additional tests following the World Cup. As Manchester United debated whether to proceed, they got buy in from both Andrey Santos and later Youri Tielemans and quickly closed both deals. Yet Santos is not seen as a replacement to the Atalanta midfielder.

‘Although the transfer is off as it stands, and could well remain this way, it is not entirely ruled out a new approach to Atalanta is made later in the summer. Yet if the deal is revived, it won’t be on the same €45m terms. Manchester United are sympathetic to the player but the deal won’t be formalised as of now.’

But Romano has revealed that two names that Man Utd are particularly interested in with Roma’s Kone and Real Madrid’s Camavinga at the top of their list.

Kone and Camavinga at the top Man Utd’s list

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you in the last video that Man Utd are not done. Yesterday, I’m telling you today, and I’m telling you in this new video. Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder. Man Utd want to go for a new defensive midfielder, a player who can run, who can also bring fresh legs in midfield. I told you that Man Utd have reached out, in an exclusive update in the last video, for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player’s side at the moment, no bid to Roma yet, but they are talking to the player’s side. I am told and I told you in the last video, Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want.

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“Another option, in this case only mentioned internally in the meetings, has also been Eduardo Camavinga. So Camavinga, Manu Kone, that kind of player, defensive midfielder who can run, help with intensity, also physical, so this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“On Camavinga, Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay. Camavinga wants to continue at the club. Camavinga wants to be an important part of Real Madrid’s project next season.

“So the Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go – but at the moment Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated. But Camavinga, Kone, this kind of internal discussion, these kind of calls, are helping you understand which kind of player Manchester United are looking for.

“So Andre Santos but also Youri Tielemans and then a player who can defend and do that kind of dirty job in midfield. So that’s also very, very important.”

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