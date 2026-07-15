Ayyoub Bouaddi has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

Liverpool could attempt to beat Man City to the signing of Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi if they offload one of their own midfielders, according to David Ornstein.

The Reds have been linked to several midfielders this summer as the Liverpool hierarchy weigh up improvements in that department with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and others showing poor form last term.

One player on Liverpool’s radar is Bouaddi with 18-year-old Lille midfielder impressing for Morocco at the World Cup after ditching the France Under-21s to play for the North Africans.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Lille academy product with Man City appearing to be at the front of the queue to sign Bouaddi.

The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that Man City are ‘pushing hard for Bouaddi ahead of him making a decision on his future, which is expected soon’.

Bouaddi is likely to cost around £85m this summer with The Athletic adding that Man City ‘would rather integrate him immediately – especially given that his area of the pitch remains a key focus for them in the current market’ despite Lille wanting a loan back.

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The Athletic‘s Ornstein has ruled out Liverpool making a late move as Curtis Jones and other players are linked with moves away from Anfield this summer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic‘s podcast: “A lot of speculation about midfield. That would only be one that might happen if somebody leaves and Ayyoub Bouaddi who we talked about before, Liverpool are among the clubs that love him, as I said previously who doesn’t, so we will have to see on that one.”

Man City are ‘working on the deal’ for Bouaddi – Romano

And Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there have been “several calls” from other Premier League clubs as Man City look to get a deal over the line.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I’ll tell you more in the next days about Ayoub Bouaddi.

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“He was one of the best young talents at the World Cup. He did very well in the opening game against Brazil for Morocco and continued to impress afterwards.

“There is a lot of interest in him.

“The story of Manchester City is not new. I already told you Manchester City want Bouaddi and are working on the deal.

“There are more Premier League clubs interested too. There have been several calls.

“But Manchester City are there and Bouaddi is definitely a player to watch.”

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