A European club is anticipating an offer from Arsenal for their best player after the Gunners agreed to sell winger Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been interested in improving their attack this summer. Big names such as Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez are on the radar, as is a more realistic target, Christos Tzolis.

The Club Brugge winger piqued the interest of Arsenal after scoring 22 goals and assisting 28 more last season. He is valued at £35million, which would be a record fee for a Belgian league player.

Multiple sources, including Sacha Tavolieri, have confirmed the Gunners have made contact for Tzolis, after they agreed to sell incumbent left-winger Trossard to Besiktas.

Tavolieri said: “Arsenal have made official initial contact with Club Brugge to explore the possibility of a deal this summer of Christos Tzolis.

“More updates to come, but as of today, the Gunners have not yet submitted an official offer.”

Following that contact, Brugge themselves expect Arsenal to come in with a bid for Tzolis. That’s per BBC insider Sami Mokbel, who states the Belgian side ‘anticipate’ an offer.

The suggestion is that the Gunners are poised to move for the Greek sensation, with acceleration coming.

Tzolis is preferred Trossard replacement

Arsenal have been linked with Tzolis throughout the summer, and per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the prolific winger is the preferred replacement for Trossard.

He said: “If Trossard goes to Besiktas, Arsenal will immediately accelerate for a new winger.

“One of the names being mentioned internally, and Arsenal are in contact with his agent, is Christos Tzolis, the winger from Brugge. So, Tzolis is keen on a move to Arsenal.

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“There was another club trying to enter the race over the recent days, trying to understand if they can advance in negotiations to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the answer arrived from the player’s camp has been, ‘We are waiting for Arsenal.’

“And so, Tzolis giving priority to the Gunners as a serious possibility to eventually replace Leandro Trossard.”

A price tag of £35million, or as some outlets suggest, £30million, will not be a difficult one for Arsenal to reach at all, and with Trossard leaving, it appears Tzolis will be the man they go for.

Just how quickly they do so remains to be seen, though.

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