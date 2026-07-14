Arsenal are ready to sell Gabriel Martinelli for €50million (£42.6m) in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has mentioned Manchester United as a potential destination for the Brazilian winger.

Leandro Trossard is leaving Arsenal, with the Belgium international winger having agreed a deal with Besiktas.

This leaves Martinelli as the only recognised senior left-winger in the Arsenal squad at the moment.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are open to selling Martinelli, too, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta looking for upgrades.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are planning to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa as options for the left wing.

CalcioMercato.it has reported that Arsenal are willing to sell Martinelli for up to €50m (£42.6m).

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The Italian news outlet has noted AS Roma’s interest in the winger, who played for Brazil at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal were hoping that Martinelli would do well for Brazil to increase his value, but that did not happen.

Man Utd linked with Gabriel Martinelli

The report has mentioned Man Utd among the clubs ‘linked’ with Martinelli.

It stated: ‘According to Calciomercato.it, around a month ago, several intermediaries received indications of a price tag of €45-50 million.

‘The London club was also hoping for a strong World Cup performance from the Brazilian striker with an Italian passport, who was also linked with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Newcastle, as well as Turkish and Arab giants.

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‘In light of the disappointing Brazil expedition, it is not excluded that in London they could revise their demands on the player’s transfer fee downwards, but for now the priorities of the Giallorossi are Diego Moreira and Alejandro Garnacho.’

A move to Man Utd might seem implausible, but one could make a case for that.

Man Utd are looking for a left-winger, and Martinelli fits the criteria.

The Brazilian is quick, dynamic, knows the Premier League, has played in the Champions League and has been a success at Arsenal.

The €50m (£42.6m) fee is certainly not prohibitive for Man Utd, although the presence of Marcus Rashford is an issue.

Rashford is due to be back at Man Utd for pre-season after the 2026 World Cup.

Should Man Utd be unable to sell Rashford, then manager Michael Carrick would happily keep the England international winger in his team.

If Rashford stays at Man Utd, then signing Martinelli would not make much sense.

Gabriel Martinelli had Man Utd trails

Martinelli could actually have become a Man Utd player even before he joined Arsenal from Ituano in 2019.

The winger has previously spoken of his failed trials at Man Utd.

Martinelli told ESPN Brazil on March 22, 2019: “Between 2015 and 2017, I went there four times and trained for about 15 days on average.

“Since everyone trains at the same training centre and eats in the same cafeteria, I saw all the professionals.

“I asked to take a picture with Evra, Fellaini and other guys.

“Pogba knew I was Brazilian and asked if everything was alright with me and where I played.

“We took a picture together.”

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