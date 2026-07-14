Paul Scholes and John Terry have predicted England’s fate at this summer’s World Cup ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

We have now entered the final stages of the World Cup, with England facing Argentina in the semi-final of the competition on Wednesday night.

England and Argentina have ridden their luck at certain points in this summer’s tournament, and the winners of this tie will face France or Spain in the World Cup final.

There is little between England and Argentina heading into their World Cup semi-final, and Scholes has predicted how Thomas Tuchel‘s side could fare in this game and potentially the final against France.

“I think the path for England and Argentina have been very similar,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bat & The Football podcast.

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“I don’t think either team has played that well but they’ve got through games.

“I think the biggest thing, the biggest advantage for Argentina, is they’ve done it before and they know how to win these big games in tournaments. We’re yet to prove that.

“This will be lively, this will be chaos. This could be 4-3 either way, there will be yellow and red cards. If Argentina lose they’ll all kick off, that’s absolutely guaranteed. And if you lose to them it’s horrible.

“I think we can beat Argentina and Spain but I’m not sure we can beat France. I think we need Spain to beat France.

“I think our semi-final is 50-50, a flip of a coin. Maybe Argentina are just favourites because of the experience but I prefer our squad of players, that’s even taking into account Lionel Messi.

“I’m going 4-3 to England. It will be chaos – there will be red cards and everything, it will all be going off.”

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“I believe it’s going to happen…”

Chelsea legend Terry, meanwhile, is backing England to win the World Cup due to the performances of one player in particular.

“It’s incredible. We keep finding a way don’t we? Without playing too well,” Terry said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I think Thomas Tuchel was completely right after the game, I think he was really disappointed in terms of the way we played.

“But let’s also not forget that the Mexico game would have taken a lot out of the boys as well, I think we saw that in both England and Norway.

“They both looked very lethargic and I actually thought it was a very poor game from both sides.

“But going back to what Jude said afterwards, we found a way to get through and he was unbelievable again: the two goals, the timing, the arriving in the box when he does. It’s a knack, it’s an art.

“Frank Lampard did it for years at Chelsea and now Jude is doing it with England as well.”

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He added: “The way Jude is playing at the moment, you can say what you want, you can do what you want, just keeping performing the way you are because you are dragging this team through at the moment.

“Him and Harry Kane, the whole way through this competition, we need the others to step up.

“Now it’s the semi-finals and things get real now and I’m with you [Piers Morgan], I believe it’s going to happen.”