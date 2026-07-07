Paul Scholes in the stands at the Etihad.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has predicted England’s World Cup fate ahead of the quarter-final against Norway.

England are coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the World Cup round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel‘s side produced an exceptional away performance to deservedly beat Mexico after seeing out the end of the match with ten men following Jarell Quansah’s red card.

Next up for the Three Lions is a clash against Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals following their statement 2-1 win over Brazil on Sunday evening.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland proved the difference for Norway against Brazil, having scored a decisive brace to move onto seven goals at this summer’s World Cup.

So, it is imperative for England that they tame Haaland in the quarter-final on Saturday, but Scholes thinks the Three Lions will get past their next opponents to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

READ: Gary Neville makes England vs Norway prediction – ‘it’s going to be really tough’

“I think we’re in big trouble…”

Still, Scholes has indicated that he thinks England will be in “big trouble” once they play against a “good team”, with this presumably in reference to Argentina, Spain and France.

“I think we’d have beat Brazil quite easily. I just think we’d have been too good, too physical for the middle of the pitch,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

“I still think we’d beat Norway, but Haaland…”

And after Nicky Butt said that Scandinavian teams “always cause us problems”, Scholes agreed and predicted England’s World Cup fate: “I never liked playing against them. Sweden and Denmark. They’re like robots.

“We should beat Norway.

“Once we play a good team, I think we’re in big trouble.”

READ MORE: Gary Neville makes England vs Norway prediction – ‘it’s going to be really tough’



Scholes has also shut down claims that it is an “advantage” for England that their defenders often play against Haaland in the Premier League.

“(There is) no advantage against him, right. He can do what he wants to,” Scholes responded.

“Brazil probably thought ‘Gabriel plays against him, he’d be alright, he’d be fine.’ He destroyed him, bullied him.

“I think the bigger plan is to stop Odegaard. He does everything. He’s incredible. He builds all their play for him, doesn’t he? Everything goes through him, I think the biggest way to stop Haaland is stop the service to him.

“(England defenders) are gonna have to have the game of their life to keep him quiet.

“We’re gonna have to score more than them.”

READ NEXT: New rival for Harry Kane as England’s World Cup MVP…

