Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Erling Haaland will join Real Madrid from Man City this summer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Erling Haaland will not leave Manchester City and join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the transfer guru, Haaland could end up playing for the Spanish and European giants in the future.

Haaland has long been a dream target for Real Madrid, who have appointed Mourinho as their new manager.

The striker has been a goal machine for Man City over the years and is under contract at the Premier League giants until 2034.

However, on Sunday, the Norway international striker’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland – who played for Man City and Leeds United, among other clubs, in his career – publicly said that he would be open to a move to Madrid in the future.

The 53-year-old told DAZN ES: “Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract.

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“We’re waiting for the new season… but anyone would want to play for Madrid.

“You never know what can happen in football”.

Alf-Inge Haaland’s comments about his son’s future came in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup last-16 tie between Brazil and Norway on Sunday.

Haaland scored both goals as Norway beat Brazil 2-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with England.

Madrid fans will be salivating at the prospect of having Haaland in their star-studded attacking line-up that already includes Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

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However, according to Romano, there is no chance of Madrid being able to sign Haaland this summer.

Erling Haaland will not join Real Madrid THIS summer

Romano said about Haaland, Madrid and Man City on his YouTube channel: “I am telling you Haaland to Real Madrid this summer – no.

“But Haaland to Real Madrid one day, who knows?

“Because Haaland is not excluding the possibility one day, again, not in December 2026 to go to Real Madrid.

“So, it’s something that in the mind of Erling Haaland is considered as a possibility for the future.

“Again, I am not taking about this summer.

“Again, Haaland is very happy at Man City.

“He’s a crucial player for City project, for City new coach Enzo Maresca, so the feeling is absolutely super positive between Haaland and City.

“But that’s the story for this case.”

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