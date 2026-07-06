Tottenham have completed the signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United with the Italian claiming Spurs were the “only” club he considered.

The Spurs hierarchy have made an impressive start to their summer transfer window with six new signings through the door and more to come.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all arrived on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke cost £52m from Brighton and Mateus Fernandes swapped West Ham for Tottenham in a deal worth around £85m.

Tonali is the sixth signing through the door with Tottenham officially confirming the transfer on their official website on Monday morning, subject to a work permit.

Speaking on Spurs’ official website, Tonali commented on the move: “I’m very happy to be here. When I arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs – there was only one.

“I spoke to the Head Coach for close to two hours about the Club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham. I’ve played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can’t wait to start the season.”

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Tottenham sporting director Jonathan Lange added: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in Europe and we are delighted to welcome him to the Club.

“He has outstanding technical quality to go with real football intelligence, and has the character to thrive in a demanding, high-pressure environment. Sandro brings valuable experience at the highest level, both domestically and in European competition and I know our supporters will love his energy and commitment on the pitch.

“We are all excited to see him pull on our famous Lilywhite shirt for the first time.”

Spurs head coach Roberto de Zerbi continued: “Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club.

“I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I’m so happy to be working with him now. Given his qualities, there was a lot of interest in Sandro this summer. However, he was very clear in his desire to join Tottenham, and I know our fans will love what he brings to the team.”

Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ with Fiorentina for Radu Dragusin loan-to-buy deal

One player Tonali is unlikely to line up alongside next year is Radu Dragusin with the Romania international reportedly set to join Fiorentina this summer.

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Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealead that the Serie A side have ‘reached an agreement’ to bring Dragusin on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season with an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Di Marzio wrote on his own website: ‘Fiorentina have surprisingly reached an agreement in principle for the loan of Radu Dragusin with an obligation to buy . The Viola club has reached an agreement on the basis of a loan deal worth €1.5 million , with the option to buy subject to certain conditions set at €17.5 million.’

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb have confirmed what Di Marzio has claimed and insisted that ‘medicals expected on Wednesday’ for Dragusin to join Fiorentina.

The report adds: ‘Sporting director Fabio Paratici’s work was crucial in the deal. After having already attempted to bring Dragusin to Florence during the winter transfer window, the new Viola director managed to reach an agreement with Tottenham this time, leveraging the excellent relationship he had built during his years at the London club. For Fiorentina, this is a key addition to bolster a defensive line that was in need of a reliable center back accustomed to international competition.’

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