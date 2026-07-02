Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham as reports indicate Newcastle United are ‘fuming’ at Sandro Tonali ahead of his move to Spurs.

Spurs are extremely keen to avoid getting themselves in a relegation battle again next season after a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day of the season secured their place in the Premier League for another year.

Since then, Tottenham have confirmed five signings in order to give Roberto De Zerbi the best chance possible to compete for honours next term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has arrived from Brighton in a deal worth £52m.

And now Tottenham have officially confirmed a deal for Fernandes, which will reportedly cost them a record-breaking £85m, with the Portugal international “excited” to be at Spurs.

Fernandes told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join.

READ: The most expensive midfielders in transfer history now features 6) Fernandes

“When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way – going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can’t wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club.”

Sporting director, Johan Lange, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Mateus to the Club.

“He is a player with outstanding technical ability, intelligence and maturity, and even at a young age, has shown he can perform consistently in demanding, high-pressure environments. We believe this is the right place for Mateus to take the next step in his career, working with our outstanding coaching staff and alongside an ambitious and talented group of players.

“I know our supporters will enjoy watching him, as he has the talent, mentality and work ethic to become a very important player both for the present and the future of Tottenham Hotspur.”

Tottenham head coach De Zerbi also gave his reaction, he said: “I’ve admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play.

“Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments. I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development and I’m excited to start working with him.”

Next on the agenda for Tottenham is completing a deal for Tonali with the Italy international flying into London today to complete his medical ahead of a move to Spurs.

READ: Spurs second in five-year net spend table after £85m Fernandes

It will quickly break the record amount paid for Fernandes with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing on Wednesday that Tottenham have agreed a deal worth £100m with Newcastle for Tonali.

Football Insider are claiming that Newcastle are “fuming” at how Tonali has handled his imminent move to Tottenham with former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown revealing the feeling around Tyneside.

Brown told Football Insider: “Newcastle have every right to be fuming with Tonali and how he has handled this.

“He’s played a big part in pushing for the move away, it’s been no secret that he’s been looking at different clubs and his agent has held talks to engineer a move away.

“From Newcastle’s perspective, that’s not what they would have hoped from a player who they stuck by when that betting scandal came about, when they backed him and supported him.

“Now a couple of years later he’s pushing for a move away after one bad season where they didn’t qualify for Europe, to join Tottenham who are in the same situation.

“So from Newcastle’s point of view, they feel they were owed a bit of loyalty, but the player obviously doesn’t feel the same.

“It’s a harsh reality in football, players are always going to want to move to bigger clubs, so the interest in a move to Arsenal or Man City was what seemed to turn his head.

“Whether joining Tottenham will be the right decision for him, we’ll see, but Newcastle will now be forced to find a replacement for a player they didn’t want to lose.”

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