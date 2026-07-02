Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho does not want to sell Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Manchester United suffer a blow in their dream to bring him to Old Trafford.

With Man Utd missing out on Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will have to look elsewhere for a midfielder.

Although Man Utd have struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, manager Michael Carrick is looking to sign at least another midfielder this summer.

Tchouameni is one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet and is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has long reported that Man Utd’s dream signing is the Real Madrid star.

Aurelien Tchouameni a ‘dream’ target for Man Utd

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast in early May, in the wake of the training ground bust-up between Madrid midfielders Tchouameni and Federico Valverde: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

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“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.”

Romano reiterated his stance on Tchouameni and Man Utd in June.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

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“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Earlier this week, Romano once again stated that Tchouameni would be a dream signing for Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni is a dream signing for Man Utd, they love the player.

“But at the moment, the financials of the deal are considered still too high.

“Because also the salary, it’s not just about Real Madrid, it’s also about the salary, his wages are considered too high.

“So, the only way to open doors for Tchouameni to Man Utd after missing out on Mateus Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary.

“At the moment, that’s not something that’s happening.”

Jose Mourinho wants to keep Aurelien Tchouameni

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that new Madrid manager Mourinho is against selling Tchouameni.

According to El Debate, Mourinho, who is back as the Madrid boss for the second time in his career, considers Tchouameni ‘essential’, just like Federico Valverde.

The Spanish publication has stated: ‘Tchouameni is attracting interest from the Premier League.

‘His contract expires in two years, and the club is already considering a renewal.

‘Another issue is whether they might have to sell due to the need to acquire bigger signings.

‘It must be made clear that both are players Mourinho considers essential to his squad and would only leave if there were a higher priority.

‘It’s clear the Portuguese manager wants to keep Federico and Aurelien, and he has stated this.’

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