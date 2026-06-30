West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, who is a Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly beaten Manchester United in the race to sign West Ham standout Matheus Fernandes in a ‘record’ deal.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Spurs and Man Utd are the main competitors in the race to sign Fernandes following his breakout season for West Ham.

Man Utd initially seemed to be leading the race to land Fernandes, but it has emerged in recent weeks that Tottenham are making a serious play to secure his services.

And while the Red Devils have been measured in their approach and have refused to overpay for Fernandes, Tottenham have already shown a willingness to pay silly money for Jan Paul van Hecke and they are now doing the same with the West Ham star.

On Tuesday evening, respected reporter David Ornstein took to X to reveal that Spurs have now officially beaten Man Utd to sign Fernandes.

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Tottenham to sign Matheus Fernandes in ‘record’ deal

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur win race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Spurs submitted highest proposal (believed to be ~£85m guaranteed) & 21yo #WHUFC midfielder opted to join #THFC. Numbers beyond where #MUFC willing to go.’

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spurs have an ‘agreement’ with West Ham over Fernandes.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Tottenham agree club record deal for Mateus Fernandes, HERE WE GO!

‘Agreement in place at £85m fixed fee as West Ham accept the price they’ve always asked, 100% guaranteed — as @David_Ornstein reports.

‘Man United will now focus on different targets in midfield.’

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Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has revealed Man Utd’s hope with the Fernandes deal before Tottenham accelerated to finalise a deal.

Jacobs explained on X: ‘BREAKING: West Ham accept an offer from Spurs in the region of £85m, as @David_Ornstein called.

‘Spurs’ interest in Fernandes exclusively revealed on @talkSPORT.

‘Manchester United pushed hard to sign Fernandes but put off by West Ham’s valuation.

‘Fernandes also never made his club preference clear. #MUFC had hoped he would commit leaving them in a stronger position to negotiate.’

This is a blow for Man Utd, who could not turn to a cheaper alternative for their next midfield signing after Ederson Silva. Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have all been mooted as options.

For Tottenham, though, this is another huge statement of intent. They have already signed Van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, while they are targeting Sandro Tonali and Savinho.

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