Tottenham are ‘edging closer’ to the record-breaking arrival of Sandro Tonali, with multiple trusted reporters also providing updates on the club’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes.

With Roberto De Zerbi at the helm, Tottenham are going big in the market this summer. Bags of experience has been added with the triple addition of Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

At centre-back, Spurs paid £52m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while there’s genuine hope of signing BOTH Cody Gakpo and Savinho from Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

However, the biggest deals will come in midfield, with Tottenham aiming to sign Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, either of which will set a new transfer record in north London depending on who arrives first. Dominic Solanke (£65m) remains Tottenham’s record buy for the time being.

Man City are providing stiff competition for Tonali’s signature, even despite spending an eye-watering £116m on Elliot Anderson.

That’s according to Chris Waugh of The Athletic, who specialises in covering Newcastle, and who claimed Tonali’s exit is now ‘edging closer’. And per the report, his direction of travel is Spurs, not City.

Tottenham to sign Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes?

After seeing a formal offer worth somewhere in the £75m-£80m range turned down, the report confirmed talks have ‘continued’ and Newcastle now ‘anticipate’ the Italian’s departure.

The report added: ‘De Zerbi is keen to add starting-level talent to improve his midfield options this summer, and Tonali and Fernandes remain among his and the club’s top targets.

‘Tottenham face serious competition from Manchester City for Tonali. The 26-year-old midfielder is from the Italian town of Lodi, around 70 kilometres away from Brescia, De Zerbi’s hometown, and came through the Brescia academy.

‘It is understood that a personal connection between the head coach and the player has been integral in strengthening Tottenham’s attempts to lure him away from Newcastle, though the promise of challenging for titles and playing in the Champions League at City is a significant pull. Newcastle may also be more reluctant to sell to a club that they finished five places above last season.’

Providing an update of his own on X, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, stated: ‘Spurs continue in talks to sign Sandro Tonali and are optimistic the Italian midfielder wants to join.

‘Roberto De Zerbi is understood to a key factor in his decision-making process. Manchester City and Arsenal also hold an interest.

‘Newcastle United have already rejected one formal offer worth around £80m, but club-to-club negotiations are ongoing.

‘Separate from Mateus Fernandes where Spurs and Manchester United are both in talks with West Ham.’

READ MORE: World Cup 2026 finally finds its secret sauce as peril and jeopardy at last enter the chat

As mentioned, it is not a case of one or the other from Tonali and Fernandes for Spurs – the club want both.

Tonali is valued by the Magpies at £100m, while West Ham will sell £85m-rated Fernandes to which ever club puts the most money on the table.

As it stands, the two teams pushing hardest for Fernandes’ signature are Tottenham and Man Utd.

DON’T MISS: England make Thomas Tuchel ‘wearily disgusted’ but it’s all fine