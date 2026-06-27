Tottenham Hotspur are in the final stages of a deal for Sandro Tonali, who has turned down the chance to join Manchester City and wants to play for Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to reports.

Tonali’s days at Newcastle look numbered, with Tottenham accelerating their quest to sign the Italy international midfielder.

Tottenham have had a bid of £80million for Tonali turned down by Newcastle, as reported by Sky Sports on June 20.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Tottenham are still keen on Tonali and were working on a deal for the midfielder, who was described as “a superstar player” by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson on talkSPORT on February 4, 2026

Tonali has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Tottenham, who are now in the final stages of getting a deal done with Newcastle, according to the Italian media.

Newcastle have always maintained their stance that they want £100m for Tonali, and it has now emerged that Tottenham are willing to meet their demands and make the midfielder their most expensive signing in history.

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Tottenham ‘finalising Sandro Tonali deal’

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has reported on his website: “Tottenham are finalising the Sandro Tonali deal with Newcastle, breaking the £100 million mark for the player.

“The agreement with Tonali and his entourage was reached some time ago, a step up from the £8 million plus a couple of bonuses agreed last October when he renewed his contract with Newcastle until June 30, 2029.

“Now we’re trading in double figures: £12-13 million fixed base per season plus generous bonuses.

“All that remains is to wait for the deal to be finalised.”

Another well-known Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that Tonali is adamant that he will join Tottenham and play under fellow Italian Roberto De Zerbi, despite Manchester City making an offer for him.

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TuttoAtalanta has quoted Di Marzio as saying on podcast Caffe Di Marzio that Tonali has been “inundated with lucrative offers from many big clubs, including Manchester City”, but he “is determined to honour his word to Roberto De Zerbi”.

Along with Tonali, Tottenham are also trying to sign Mateus Fernandes.

Manchester United, too, are in the race for the Portugal international midfielder, with Romano saying that the West Ham United star has not made a final decision on his future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Fernandes: “Guys, I still stand by my own call on this deal.

“And so, for Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United and Tottenham are still fighting.

“Tottenham have been there for days, trying to enter, pushing with the player, pushing with his agent, but Manchester United remain in contact with West Ham.

“Manchester United are still working on the Mateus Fernandes deal.

“So, West Have been clear with the agent of the player.

“The player will be sold to the best offer, to the club offering the most money.

“So, who offers one penny more is getting the player from West Ham.

“And Mateus Fernandes has opened doors to both Tottenham and Man Utd.

“So, now depends on West Ham.

“If West Ham accept Utd bid, he goes to Utd.

“If Tottenham win the race, he goes to Spurs.

“So, the story is open, and from what I am told, Man Utd are yet to give up on Mateus Fernandes.

“So, for sure, a story to follow for one of the most wanted midfielders around, because, for Mateus Fernandes, there are many clubs keen, really many clubs keen, many others already called.

“He was mentioned by Real Madrid in the conversation with Jose Mourinho three weeks ago.

“Then there has been a call from Liverpool at the end of May to ask about the situation.

“So, many clubs interested in Mateus Fernandes, but now Man Utd and Tottenham pushing like crazy to get the deal done.

“And let’s see who’s going to win this race.”

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