According to reports, Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is ‘ready to sign’ for Tottenham Hotspur, having ‘given a green light’.

Tonali is considered one of Europe’s best midfielders, and he looks increasingly likely to leave Newcastle United this summer.

The 26-year-old has moved to another level since moving to St James’ Park, but it has become clear in recent months that he is ready for an upward transfer elsewhere ahead of next season.

Initially, a switch to Arsenal, Manchester City and/or Manchester United looked more likely for Tonali, but Tottenham are now making a serious play for the talented midfielder.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship, Spurs have signed Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, and they could yet make a few more statement additions.

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While they reportedly work on deals for Savinho, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Fernandes, Tonali is another leading target and the player is keen on a move to north London.

On Thursday evening, a report revealed that Spurs had made a ‘second approach’ for Tonali, who is claimed to ‘prefer’ Arsenal or Man City over Tottenham.

However, an update from Sky Sports claims Tonali is ‘ready to sign’ for Tottenham if they can reach an agreement with Newcastle.

Two reasons for Tonali’s stance revealed

According to the report, Tonali is in favour of the move to Tottenham becuase of head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the salary on offer.

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The report claims:

‘Sky Sports News has been told the midfielder is keen to play for Roberto de Zerbi and a contract worth more than £275,000 per week would be ready and waiting for him to sign. ‘It is now down to the clubs to agree on his valuation. Newcastle have already rejected an offer worth almost £80m from Spurs – and Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday the North Londoners are also considering bidding £85m for West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes.’

TalkSPORT are also reporting that Tonali is keen on joining Tottenham, with the player ‘giving the green light’ to De Zerbi’s side.

The report explains:

‘Broad terms between the Italian and Spurs are in place as club-to-club talks continue. ‘The Magpies have already rebuffed a Spurs bid for Tonali, which was understood to be in the region of £75m-80million, as they seek a fee in excess of £100m.’

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