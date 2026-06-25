A new report has explained why Liverpool should complete a move for Yan Diomande in this summer’s transfer window.

It comes as no surprise that the Reds seem to be prioritising the signing of two new wingers in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool were ineffective in wide areas in the 2025/26 campaign, and they need to sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, there do not appear to be lots of high-level options on the market, but they have fended off competition from Newcastle United to sign Victor Munoz from La Liga side Osasuna.

And a marquee signing could follow through the door, and Diomande is widely reported to be their top target.

The 19-year-old contributed 20 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig in the 2025/26 campaign, and he has also been impressing for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd eye Tottenham star and ex-Man City forward



Last week, Liverpool failed with an opening offer for Diomande worth around £86m and The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele is reporting that RB Leipzig are holding out for around £116m.

Steele also noted that RB Leipzig are keen to keep Diomande and to tie him to a new contract, but it is ‘most likely that they will be forced to let him go this summer’.

The reporter has also pointed out that three factors are pushing Diomande towards Liverpool.

When asked whether Liverpool and RB Leipzig could meet in the middle with a feww for Diomande, Steele answered: “That is certainly what the player and his camp wants. It is my understanding that Diomande is keen on a move to Liverpool and that there is frustration about the length of time it seems to be taking for a deal to be done.

READ MORE: Ten transfer records which should be shattered by Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs this summer



“But Leipzig have every right to dig their heels in. How long can they hold on to their prized asset, though? The Reds have a strong relationship with the German side, having bought Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from them in recent years.

“With Diomande up for the move, Liverpool making approaches and Leipzig resigned to selling, it all points in the direction of a deal being done. Patience might be needed.”

Regarding alternatives to Diomande, Steele explained: “The Reds like Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain and France. They did so last season but opted against pursuing a deal due to not wanting to block the pathway of Rio Ngumoha.

Cologne’s Said El Mala has been linked as another candidate, a name mentioned alongside Diomande in our Liverpool transfer briefing way back in January. Matias Fernandez-Pardo of Lille and Belgium is another name that has done the rounds and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is liked.”

READ NEXT: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

