Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are “two reasons” why Liverpool saw their huge bid for Yan Diomande rejected by RB Leipzig.

The Reds completed their first signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday as they announced a deal had been agreed with Osasuna for Victor Munoz.

However, that doesn’t end their pursuit of another top winger this summer with Liverpool identifying Diomande as their top target to fill that spot.

It was revealed on Thursday by David Ornstein of The Athletic that Liverpool have had a €100m offer turned down by Leipzig for the Ivory Coast international.

And now Romano has revealed his “understanding” on the make up of the deal and the “two reasons” it was rejected by the Bundesliga side.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool want to add another top winger. Yan Diomande is one name we have to mention and Bradley Barcola is another name we have to keep mentioning.

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“For Diomande, Liverpool sent an official bid today. My understanding is that it was worth €90m plus €10m in add-ons. Red Bull Leipzig rejected the proposal. They are not accepting €100m.

“It was rejected for two reasons. First, they still dream of keeping the player and are telling him to stay one more season, sign a new contract and leave in 2027 with a release clause.

“But the player is really tempted by leaving now. Sources in the industry believe €120m could be the number to make the deal happen.

“And there is another reason why Leipzig are not rushing. They believe game after game at the World Cup, Diomande’s value could increase and more clubs could enter the race.

“There is Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are still interested and more clubs could join.”

Romano added: “I expect Liverpool to return to the table.

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“And I also expect Red Bull Leipzig to have their own strategy to try to involve more clubs.

“So it’s going to be an interesting situation to follow.”

Ben Jacobs has also revealed that a new bid for Diomande is set to arrive “quickly” from Liverpool as the deal could “get done during the World Cup”.

Jacobs explained to talkSPORT: “They have that player buy-in, even though PSG are there as well and not to be discounted.

“Liverpool are prepared to try and move quickly. Even though Diomande is currently busy with the Ivory Coast there is a distinct possibility that this is another deal that gets done during the World Cup.”

On details of Munoz’s agreement at Liverpool, Romano added: “Victor Munoz completed his medical in the United States as a new Liverpool player. He signed a contract until June 2032 and the deal is worth €40 million.

“A little under €20m will go to Real Madrid because of the agreement they had with Osasuna when they sold the player.

“And one important thing to clarify. Many people in Spain are saying Real Madrid have a buyback clause for 2027. My understanding is that this is not the case.

“The only thing Real Madrid have is the right of first refusal. So if Liverpool receive an official bid in the future, Real Madrid have the possibility to match it. But even then, the player decides. So Real Madrid don’t have any guaranteed power to bring him back.”

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