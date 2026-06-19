Arsenal prepare ‘pre-contract offer’ for ‘next Kvaratskhelia’ as Liverpool hijack confirmed

Arsenal are ‘set to make a pre-contract offer’ to beat Juventus and other Serie A sides to the signing of Andria Bartishvili, who’s been compared to fellow Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bartishvili made his senior debut for FC Kolkheti in April 2025 having risen through the ranks at Dinamo Tbilisi, becoming the youngest player in the Erovnuli Liga that season at just 16 years and two days.

The versatile attacking midfielder scored his first senior goal on loan at Iberia last month, the winner in a 1-0 win over Gagra, and helped them to second in the Georgian top flight, but really caught the eye on the international stage, according to The Standard.

In an Under-17s game against Kazakhstan in Qabala, Azerbaijan, he scored two goals in what was a sublime all-round display to draw the attention of European giants and led agent Christian Dzaccardo, who personally recommended Kvaratskhelia to Napoli after seeing him play in Georgia, to compare the teenager with the PSG star.

“Recently, a lot of talented players have appeared in Georgia, one of such players is Andria Bartishvili,” the Italian agent told Sky Calcio.

“This 16-year-old attacking midfielder has the potential to become a great player.”

“I saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia play two years before he moved to Napoli, he was already a phenomenal player. I met him and then recommended him to Napoli.”

As one of the brightest talents in Georgian football, Bartishvili has been linked with a number of Serie A sides, with Juventus among his Italian suitors.

And now BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed that Arsenal are ‘set to make an offer’ for the teenager.

He reports that Bartishvili is currently under contract with FC Kolkheti until the end of 2026 and ‘it is understood that the Gunners are set to make a pre-contract offer’ to beat rivals to his signature.

‘Talks over the move are ongoing but Arsenal are not the only club vying for Bartishvili’, Mokbel adds.

Liverpool hijack

Arsenal have also successfully hijacked Liverpool’s move for 15-year-old goalkeeper Phoenix Blayney.

The Gunners have signed Blayney from Northern Irish side Larne after impressing in a trial despite also being offered a contract by Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The teenager’s father has confirmed Arsenal won the race, and it is expected he will sign a pre-contract when he joins up with them this summer.

Alan Blayney told the Belfast Telegraph: “Everything has been agreed with Arsenal, he just needs to sign the contract. When he’s 17, he will sign a professional contract. It’s done and dusted and a pre-contract will be signed when the time is right.”