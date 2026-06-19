Rashford ‘preference’ beyond Barcelona brings Man Utd stay ‘back into play’

Marcus Rashford’s ‘preference’ if he doesn’t get his desired move to Barcelona has been revealed and it brings a return to Manchester United ‘back into play’.

Rashford hasn’t kicked a ball for United since December 2014 after falling out with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

He’s since enjoyed loan spells at Aston Villa and, last season, Barcelona, for whom he got 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

That wasn’t enough to persuade the Catalans to take up their €30m [£26m] option to make his loan move permanent this summer though after they signed compatriot Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £70m.

Barcelona are interested in another loan move for Rashford but United only want his permanent exit, with plenty of suitors circling.

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United have so far been adamant that there’s no way back for Rashford as they target West Ham’s Crycensio Summerville as a new left wing option.

But according to The Athletic, ‘the prospect of him staying comes back into play’ after revealing his ‘preference’ if his move to Barcelona isn’t forthcoming.

The report claims that Rashford and his representatives ‘have not entirely given up on Barcelona returning to the table later in the summer’, but although a £40m clause available to all potential suitors, excluding Manchester City and Liverpool, Rashford would rather stay at Old Trafford than move to another Premier League side.

The report states:

‘From Rashford’s perspective, in the scenario that he is still a United player by the time he returns to Carrington after the World Cup, his preference is believed to be to see out the final two years of his contract rather than join another English club. ‘If Rashford holds to that desire, and if United hold to demands that suitors refuse to meet, the prospect of him staying comes back into play.’

Newcastle and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs set to be denied his signing as a result of this reported ‘preference’.

Ferdinand votes for Rashford U-turn

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand believes his former club should reconsider their stance on Rashford after the 28-year-old’s impressive season for Barcelona and his impact off the bench for the Three Lions on Wednesday.

“Do you know what, Manchester United might have to start re-evaluating Marcus Rashford’s situation,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m happy to change, I’m happy to change. I’m not wrong and strong, that’s not my game. I’m happy to change.

“It seems like Marcus Rashford has matured, the time away from the club may have done him the good he needed and maybe it’s cleansed both parties.

“Is it time? Is it time to shake hands and for him to say, ‘I’m back’. I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now.

“That spell at Barcelona has worked out in a way that he now understands his role. He was an impact player at times for Barcelona and that could be his role with England as well.

“If he’s coming off the bench and making that impact then that’s a huge asset to the squad because we’re going to need those players.

“If I’m the opposing full-back and I see Marcus Rashford warming up, you are looking over to the bench and hoping to get subbed off because you don’t want that smoke. He’s not coming on to see the game out, he’s coming on to hurt you.”