Marcus Rashford: €170m Al Hilal talks scheduled to offer England winger hope of dream Man Utd exit

Marcus Rashford could have Al Hilal to thank for his dream transfer this summer as the Saudi Pro League side look to ‘hurry negotiations’ to land their ‘main target’ this summer.

The option Barcelona held to sign Rashford for €30m [£26m] after the England winger got 14 goals and 14 assists on loan with the Catalan side last season has now expired.

The La Liga giants have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £70m and weren’t prepared to pay what many – including parent club Manchester United – believe to be a more than fair price for Rashford.

They wanted another loan deal, but United insisted upon a permanent sale, and several alternative suitors have approached the Red Devils to signal their interest in Rashford.

But the 28-year-old – currently preparing for England’s World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday – only has eyes for Barcelona, and he’s been given a glimmer of hope by Al Hilal.

After the Riyadh club attempted to sign Barcelona star Raphinha in a €100m deal two years ago, they’ve made Raphinha ‘one of the main targets’ this summer, according to Brazilian outlet GE Globo.

“The proposal we had from Saudi Arabia shook me a lot, it would solve my personal life, my parents’, my son’s, many people,” Raphinha admitted in an interview with ESPN in October 2025.

And the 29-year-old will surely be tempted again as it’s claimed Al Hilal are prepared to offer him a staggering €170m across a two-year deal, quadrupling his current salary at the Nou Camp.

After ‘contact’ from Al Hilal, Raphinha has told the Saudi club that he ‘will not deal with his future before the end of the World Cup’.

He was ’emphatic’ on not talking about his future while representing Brazil, but that therefore suggests that he’s open to talks with Simone Inzaghi’s side and will enter talks after the tournament.

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Rashford’s ‘secret clause’

As things stand, Rashford is set to return to Manchester United at the end of the World Cup, but United fully intend to find a new buyer and on Monday, David Ornstein brought news of a secret £40m release clause in Rashford’s contract.

The clause can be triggered by any team not named Liverpool or Manchester City, but with Man Utd actively exploring a move for West Ham’s £50m-rated Crysencio Summerville, the pressure is on to sell Rashford sooner rather than later.

Numerous reports including the latest update from The Sun have stressed the arrival of a new winger like Summerville hinges on Rashford making way first.

And with Raphinha once again linked with Al Hilal, Rashford may yet return to Barcelona.