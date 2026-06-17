Arsenal have made an official move to bring Alex Scott to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta show keen determination to get a done deal with Bournemouth for the midfielder.

As Arsenal ramp up their pursuit of top players in the summer transfer window, Alex Scott has emerged on the radar of the Premier League champions.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have already held talks with Scott’s entourage.

The Italian journalist has reported that Arsenal are in talks with Bournemouth, too, over a potential deal for the 22-year-old English midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel this week: “Alex Scott remains a player in the shortlist at Arsenal.

The transfer guru added: “It’s true, conversations are ongoing with the agents of the player, and also with Bournemouth to understand if there’s a possibility.

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“Bournemouth are offering a new contract to Scott, they’re really pushing for the player to stay with a release clause.

“But Arsenal are considering the player, very talented, so one of the options on the list at Arsenal.”

It has now been emphatically claimed by X account Krrish that Arsenal have made an official approach to Bournemouth for Scott.

The yet-to-be verified and backed claim by the account, which has over 62,000 followers on X, has also reported that Scott himself is open to a move to Arsenal in a £60million deal.

Arsenal make ‘official enquiries’ about Alex Scott

The account posted on X at 3:01pm on June 17: “HUGE BREAKING : ALEX SCOTT

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“Arsenal FC have made official enquiries to AFC Bournemouth regarding a potential move for Alex Scott in last days!

“Contacts also made between Arsenal FC and Alex Scott’s agents to understand his availability and demands for a potential move this summer.

“Understand Alex Scott is OPEN to a move to Arsenal FC this summer if the possibility arrives, and is keeping an eye on the situation, also with other top clubs like THFC and CFC interested.

“AFC Bournemouth want to renew Alex Scott’s deal with a release clause, due to expire in June 2028. However, Alex is exploring options in the market.

“Sources suggest a deal to sign Alex Scott would cost around £60m this summer, also with Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur following him. One to keep an eye on!”

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