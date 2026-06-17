Former England international David James has explained why the Three Lions will win the World Cup in 2026, with Thomas Tuchel instilling a “new style and belief.”

England go into the World Cup as one of the main contenders. They are up there with the likes of Spain, Argentina and France as one of the sides likeliest to go deepest in the tournament.

For 53-cap former keeper James, who played for England at the 2010 tournament, the side will get the job done.

He wrote for Metro: ‘I’m an England fan first and foremost so I always go into tournaments thinking we are going to win. And I do think we can do it because I look at what the manager has brought to this group of players. The way that he talks, the manner in which he has picked the squad, I just think there is a new style and new belief.

‘I like the way he has balanced the squad and he has articulated very well how and why he has picked the players. More importantly, the players understand their roles which was key in his squad announcement. We have the quality and we have the best player in the world at the moment in Harry Kane.

‘We have threats elsewhere in many other positions and defensively as we proved in qualifying with no goals conceded, we are sound. Only three teams in qualifying didn’t concede goals, England, Tunisia and Ivory Coast. If it was that easy, everyone would have done it. I’ve got a feeling of comfort that this could be our time.’

Tuchel knows who should play and when

James suggested that Tuchel, who took the job at the beginning of 2025, has a better grasp on who should be playing than former boss Southgate, who ‘has to be applauded’ for what he did with the side.

He said: ‘With Thomas, he has put his own stamp on it. He understands the mentality of players in the big moments rather than just picking the best players. He has identified what he needs in those big moments.’

James finished by saying: ‘This is about winning the group and being in a position that when you get to the knockouts you have the right players when you need them. So whatever the starting XI is against Croatia, I will be very surprised if we see that exact starting XI again. I think there will be plenty of rotation.

‘We have got a manager in Thomas who is taking on equal responsibility in everything. He sounds very different when he talks about the team, in a very exciting way. These players know the manager has picked them for a reason. And it feels different this time.’

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