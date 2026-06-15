There’s finally some World Cup excitement in a wide-ranging Mailbox that takes in Scotland, Brazil, that Dutch kit and more.

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Will one win be enough for Scotland?

Well that was a rollercoaster. When John McGinn’s goal went in, it seemed like Scotland were going to give us an easy night for once. We were the better team, and it looked like we’d go on to get more. But Scotland never do things easy. We sat back, made mistakes and rode our luck at times. But no complaints here. I am 42 and it’s the first time I’ve ever seen Scotland win at the World Cup. Fingers crossed, it won’t be the last. Much tougher challenges ahead, but with the monkey off the back and the pressure released slightly, hopefully we can play a bit better.

Despite the win being in the bag, we still may struggle to qualify. A lot has been made of the 3rd place qualifiers, with many saying 3 points should be enough. But it’s no guarantee. I had a look back at some previous tournaments with 3rd place qualifiers. Of the teams to qualify in 3rd, this is what the lowest ranked team got:

Euro 2024: 3 Points 0 goal difference (Would have qualified with -2)

Euro 2020: 3 Points, -1 goal difference

Euro 2016: 3 points, 0 goal difference (Would have qualified with -1)

Afcon 2025: 2 Points -1 Goal difference

World Cup 1994: 4 Points 0 Goal difference

World Cup 1990: 3 points -1 goal difference (Would have qualified with any GD)

World Cup 1986: 2 Points (-5 Goal Difference)

So while I’m very hopeful this World Cup is like 1986, there is certainly no guarantee. In 1994, Russia had 3 points and +1 goal difference. They didn’t qualify. Given the result today, if Scotland do finish on 3 points, then the best GD we can get is -1.

Based on historical precedent however, that would likely be enough. For Scotland to do that, they need to lose by a single goal to both Morocco and Brazil. An extra goal against Haiti would have massively boosted our chances, so there is still plenty of work to do.

But absolutely no complaints here. An incredible occasion, lots of pride and a massive buzz all day. We can now look forward to Morocco and Brazil with infinitely less pressure. And we do know if we can nick a draw from one of those games, it will almost certainly be enough.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

…Currently watching the Scotland game. Not sure what to make of it really. Are Scotland supposed to be superior? Not sure. It’s relatively interesting as things look even and Haiti are in this. Actually, I see a one all draw or a two one win either way.

I remember when I was eleven in 1978 I backed Scotland as England hadn’t qualified. Scotland had a good team back then. Good heavens, as I got older I realised just to stick to backing England!

I must say, whatever the standard of USA’s group, they look pretty impressive. Who knows how far they might go? I might have a flutter on them!

Looking forward to England’s game to see how Tuchel is going to set the team up and what our game plan will be. Let’s not upset coaching and management expert and Premier League/ international team expert RHS/TS X ! It’s probably best to use the successful Northampton Town’s tactics.

Finally, I must say regarding the comments section, bearing in mind I’ve been writing into this site from it’s very off, I find it hilarious that very rarely does anybody comment on what I say unless I make a tongue in cheek wind up comment or a right wing political comment. I appreciate the educated, adult feedback from ‘Big Fat Jim (you should try some koolaid sometime, it’s top notch!), ‘Dave Tickle’ and ‘Gums’ (nice mature names may I say). Davos, where are you? Do we agree on something? 😂. Also, Suzie… disappointed, but as you’re a Gooner, I’ll let you off. Mr Nicholson, if only Trump was our PM, the future might seem more bright! Anyway, that’s enough and a conversation for another day! Oh, Scotland have won… Trump will be pleased! 😉👍

Thank you, I’ll take questions now, Big Fat Jim from GB News….

Chris, Croydon

Do Brazil have their own Henderson?

So, Brazil have taken Fabinho, who’s currently titting around in the Saudi League, over Joelinton?

Brazil’s Henderson?

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

It’s not even orange

I read your articles on good/bad kits, but I can’t remember where you placed the Netherlands home kit. Please don’t tell me you had it in the top ten.

Come on, what the actual were they thinking? It’s not even orange. We can’t have anyone winning the World Cup in this. I honestly think it’s putting Japan off their game. Should be disqualified.

Phil, Manchester

(You’ll be pleased to know we destroyed it – Ed)

Pure Colemanballs

The English geezer on the Fox1 feed just called the Japanese too short to take a header, and promptly the Japanese get a headed in goal. He did at least say, “they will of course score a header after I said that.”

The shame of the English commentariat. “I’d like to apologize to every Japanese player down there.”

Dan McG LFC

That mail came 20 minutes after this one

…Am watching Japan vs Holland. The indoor arena has a perfect temp and humidity and no wind. Just have Rice and Anderson bomb shots at the goal if the Croats drop back and defend. The physics are sterile enough for Rice or Anderson to rocket shots all night. Van Dijk is having an easy night after that goal. Long-range shots are almost perfect in this stadium.

Dan McG LFC

READ: Van Dijk coddled to no avail as the Netherlands parody Liverpool in Japan draw

#Ads

These hydration breaks are doing my head in, and I just checked, and the Houston Stadium is fully air conditioned, so why do they need one?

That is all.

Paul

Highlights lessons

Sky etc should learn a thing from the highlights being put on Youtube from the likes of ITV for the World Cup.

Just don’t put the scores on the thumbnail because it actually ruins it for neutrals or those who may have missed a game and wanna see the highlights later.

John (Scotsman who fell in with in love Utd because of Cantona)

Go Morocco

I went to my mate’s open air bar, in the park for a delicious evening watching Morocco play, he and his family are Moroccan, I daydreamed how wonderful it’d be if they were to win the World Cup! A proper fairy tale for our times.

Back down on the ground I know that Brazil aren’t all that and France, Spain and maybe England would prove extremely tough opponents , nevertheless, as Blondie said, dreamin’ is free .

Peter (hope the fans celebrated suitably after a rare Scottish World Cup win)

A Leicester City World Cup

So, a fairly entertaining start to the World Cup! Lots of.goals, red cards, a defender somehow saving onto his own bar. More of this, please!

Watching, a mate and I were discussing how nice it would be if a real surprise package won it for once. No Germany, Brazil France, Spain etc. Not even an England or a Uruguay.

An outsider who stuns the world by relentless winning against all odds. The Leicester City World Cup. Candidates? Senegal? Japan? Norway? As much as I’d hate to see Trump’s stupid grin, The USA? Scotland? (Ok, lets not go nuts!)

I’m supporting England, but secretly hoping for the equivalent of that amazing year when bookies wept!

Sam

A fan’s experience of the World Cup

I was lucky enough to be able to attend the WC match between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto with my wife and two children. They are all Canada supporters, I am an English fan, and for all four of us this was our first real opportunity to attend a WC game.

Our experience was fantastic.

We were able to get from our home city of Montreal to Toronto on the train, get around the city on the public transport system easily (and without getting fleeced) or on foot. As far as I could see both sets of supporters mingled well without any bother.

As for the game, I though Canada were the better team and deserved to win, but I think for most Canadian supporters getting the first ever point at the WC is a monkey off the back, and a win in the next game against Qatar next up may be enough.

And we’ll be back for the R32 match, whoever that features.

The downers were both financial/moral for my wife and I. Firstly, we shelled out for two Canada shirts for our daughters which are Nike, and we like many others are trying to avoid spending our money with US corporations. Secondly, that we have given our money to FIFA, who we now detest due to Infantino’s sucking up to Donny. But, our daughters will never have this opportunity again, so what could we do?

Lastly, just to pickup on a mail earlier from Pete, talking about the differing reaction on socials about the denial of visas for the Somali referee by the US, and Thomas Partey by Canada. Neither Pete, nor I, nor anyone else know the specifics in either case, but what I would say is that Donny has brought it on himself by what he does and says, whereas Canada in general has not.

To summarise, loved the experience and game, f*** FIFA and Donny.

A, LFC, Montreal

More rule changes please

In response to Steve’s wide ranging football magnum opus of a letter here is my briefer two penneth…

Free kicks – the opposition must ALWAYS be behind the line or it’s a retake. On the line is over the line. Let the free kick happen. If nothing comes of it, award it again. Teams will learn to stop taking the p!ss / stealing inches.

If challenged and you go down holding your face VAR will check on the contact. No face contact is a yellow card. Steve suggested retrospective action but it can be done in-game without too much disruption. Var team can inform the ref, no need for replays.

If you roll around like a sniper has just double tapped you in the back on the ski slopes of Val D’isere, the trainer will immediately be called on and you have to go to the sidelines and be called back on. This will not be rushed.

If there is no challenge but there is contact and you have just fallen over as it’s in the middle of the park, the ref will now allow play to go on rather than awarding a ‘soft free kick’. 3 of these and it’s a yellow for diving. The opposition player has to actually challenge you rather than you simply running into him and going down like a bag of hammers. Also applies to defenders when pressured in their own half.

If you step across a player at the last minute as they are about to tackle you in order to claim a free kick the kick will be awarded to the other side. Nice and simple. You know the ones. Player looks around then ‘sticks his left leg in’ etc etc…..

No players in the 6 yard box until the corner is taken. If there is a foot on the line no problem. The idea is to give the goalkeeper initial freedom of movement as the kick is taken. We don’t need to work out if an attackers toe nail is encroaching. A foul on the goalkeeper is still awarded during play. This just stops that annoying nonsense crowding the keeper stuff before the corner is taken.

Any player not looking at the corner with their arm or arms around the player as the corner is taken is awarded a direct free kick for obstruction 10 yards further back from the offence. Doesn’t need a million replays. The VAR team just tells the ref. This applies to both attackers and defenders. No more Arsenal nonsense.

NO SPANISH MANAGER WITH LEGO HEAD IS ALLOWED TO STEP ONE MILLIMETRE OUTSIDE THEIR TECHNICAL AREA OR THEY WILL BE SHOT IN THE HEAD BY A SNIPER IN THE STANDS OPPOSITE.

Let’s focus on cheating rather than if my bicep or my left bollock is offside…

Hong Kong Ian (give Omar Abdulkadir Artan a job in the Premier League) LFC