According to reports, England have been ‘rocked’ by the news that Tino Livramento is now ‘out of the World Cup’ with a hamstring injury.

England are finalising their preparations for the World Cup, and they face Croatia in their opening group game on Wednesday night.

And The Three Lions have been dealt a blow ahead of their opening game, with it reported by The Telegraph’s Matt Law that Livramento is ‘out of the World Cup’.

Livramento was unlikely to start for England at the tournament, but he was an important squad player due to his ability to play full-back on either flank.

But Law is reporting that a hamstring issue will force Livramento to leave England’s camp and head home, with Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah emerging as a possible replacement.

The report claims:

‘England manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace Livramento, with Trevoh Chalobah, the Chelsea defender, thought to be among the options to come in as a last-minute replacement.

‘Tuchel can replace Livramento 24 hours before England’s first game against Croatia in Group L on Wednesday.’

More to follow…