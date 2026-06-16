One Arsenal man should be the first to go this summer

Former Arsenal man Alan Smith has told the Gunners that three first-teamers should be sold this summer, and who should be first out the door has been revealed.

Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years last season. They also reached the Champions League final, and Mikel Arteta is eager to show the club that this is their chance at creating an era of dominance.

He said he wants his side to “reach another level” and this summer is the chance to make those strides.

Smith feels that from the squad who won the title last season, there must be exits, so that the club can become even stronger. The likes of Leandro Trossard, Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have all been linked with exits, and the ex-Gunner believes only one should be staying.

He told Metro: “The only one from that list I wouldn’t want to see go is Leandro Trossard.

“He can score important goals and he’s a very clever player, versatile as well. He’s mainly played on the left, but he can come inside. He’s a big fan favourite as well.

“Looking at Gabriel Martinelli, it’s been a frustrating few years for him. Ben White, yeah, again, I’m sure there’s defenders coming to the club so he might feel like it’s time to go.

“I can see Gabriel Jesus going as well, certainly if Arsenal buy another striker which it looks like they’re trying to do.

“I think he would be the first one that they would try and offload. But Leandro Trossard, for me, is one you wouldn’t want to let go.”

How Arsenal’s players performed

In terms of Arsenal’s wingers, Trossard far outperformed Martinelli last season, with six goals and six assists in the Premier League compared to one and four for the Brazilian.

If the club are going to keep one and not the other, it does indeed seem the Belgian is the best choice.

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Jesus was injured for much of the season, and given Arsenal won the league and reached the Champions League final, they evidently don’t need him, especially if they plan to sign a new forward.

As for White, he’s been a good servant for the Gunners over the past few seasons, but the likes of Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera can do the same job as the Englishman, who could go and be a starter elsewhere.

Indeed, it is hard to argue with Smith’s view for the squad, and Arsenal could be elevated if they properly replace the potential outgoings.

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